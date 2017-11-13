Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

When Europe’s economic elite met in June in the plush Portuguese resort of Sintra for the European Central Bank’s annual conference, the mood was upbeat. The prime reason: the election of Emmanuel Macron as France’s president.

A year on from the UK’s decision to quit the EU, people in the Netherlands, Austria and France had voted in favour of centrist candidates. The political stars had aligned, and Mr Macron together with German chancellor Angela Merkel would pursue an ambitious set of reforms for more economic and monetary union. So the thinking went.

But if — and it remains a big if — that reformist agenda becomes a reality, more integration would only hasten the creation of a two-speed Europe.

The eurozone’s membership remains stuck at 19, with big economies to the east, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, reluctant to sign up as the 20th member. The more progress made towards true economic and monetary union, the harder it will be for them to join. Not only from the standpoint of economic convergence, but also of political expediency. The price could look too high, the scale of the loss of sovereignty too great.

Yet the eurozone project cannot stand still. Despite the risks associated with leaving members of the EU lagging behind, more economic and monetary union remains vital for the longer-term success of the European project. And the timing of Mr Macron’s presidency and what looks set to be Ms Merkel’s final four years as German chancellor is too fortuitous to ignore.

This is a currency union that remains far from complete. Eighteen years on from its creation, what the ECB’s chief economist Peter Praet described as “seeping pessimism” about the bloc’s survival has gone, but there remain some very obvious cracks.

Among the deepest is the lack of financial integration. As Paul Tucker, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, remarked this month at an ECB conference in Frankfurt, the region may have a common currency — but it has many different forms of money.

“The blunt truth is there is a single monetary policy, but there is not a monetary union,” Mr Tucker said. “There are 20 moneys within the European monetary union. There is the money that Mario [Draghi, ECB president] issues, the notes. But these are inconvenient to carry about. Most of the money we use are deposits held in 19 national banking systems.”

There has been progress towards banking union; the ECB has done well in taking on the mantle of chief banking watchdog. But the bailout of the Veneto banks by Rome over the summer has raised doubts about whether European rules for banking resolution will be applied consistently. Deposit insurance remains national.

For all the progress made, the eurozone remains in a precarious position. The ECB would quickly run out of bonds to buy should it need to expand its quantitative easing programme. Interest rates are already at record lows and cannot fall much lower. Government debt burdens remain high, leaving little opportunity for mass fiscal stimulus.

The best chance the eurozone has in surviving the next crisis is to fix its structural flaws. Ultimately this is the only way to produce strong, steady growth from the lakes of northern Finland to Portugal’s Atlantic Coast.

Once Ms Merkel is back in government in Berlin, she and her French counterpart have little time to waste.

This op-ed is part of the FT’s Future of Europe Project, an intellectual exercise with the bright young minds inheriting Europe about the issues that will shape their future. It is a collaboration between FT columnists and students from six universities across the continent. This week, our columnists will be responding to the four main questions driving the project. Next week, the winning students will do the same. We welcome comments and the columnist will respond intermittently.

