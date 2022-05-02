Business class: Lego to expand online ambitions by tripling total of software engineers
Explain one reason why Lego initially outsourced its video game production
Assess two factors that Lego should consider when choosing the location of its new stores
Assess two benefits to Lego of training and developing its staff to produce its own digital products
Assess how being privately owned can affect the growth strategy of Lego
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
