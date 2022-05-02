Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Revision

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Lego to expand online ambitions by tripling total of software engineers

  • Explain one reason why Lego initially outsourced its video game production

  • Assess two factors that Lego should consider when choosing the location of its new stores 

  • Assess two benefits to Lego of training and developing its staff to produce its own digital products

  • Assess how being privately owned can affect the growth strategy of Lego 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

