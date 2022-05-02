This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Revision

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Lego to expand online ambitions by tripling total of software engineers

Explain one reason why Lego initially outsourced its video game production

Assess two factors that Lego should consider when choosing the location of its new stores

Assess two benefits to Lego of training and developing its staff to produce its own digital products

Assess how being privately owned can affect the growth strategy of Lego

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy