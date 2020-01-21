One of the Britain’s leading universities is exploring using its reserves and tapping external donors to ensure EU students applying for places in 2021 can continue to pay domestic fees, as concern mounts over a lack of post-Brexit government guidance.

Michael Arthur, president and provost at University College London, called for urgent clarity from ministers on whether EU students would remain eligible to pay the standard annual undergraduate UK fee of £9,250 a year and access low-cost loans when applying during the 11-month transition phase following Britain’s departure from the EU at the end of this month.

He estimated his institution could lose up to 70 per cent of its European applicants if it increased fees next year to the international rates, typically more than twice as high, levied on non-EU foreign students. It would probably see a switch from lower income applicants to wealthier self-funded students primarily from western and northern Europe.

“If the government wanted to be generous while we are still in transition, a one-year extension [of the UK student fees] would take the moral high-ground,” he told the Financial Times. “We really value the European students and want them to keep coming. They form a big part of the culture and bring a lot of highly creative people.”

He said UCL was exploring ways to extend support if the government did not do so. “We’d feel justified in offering scholarships for discounted fees,” he said, adding: “We would seek philanthropic support.”

UCL has the largest intake among all British universities of non-UK EU students, with over 5,000 enrolled in the last academic year, but it saw EU admissions stagnate in 2019-20 after strong growth in previous years. The total EU intake for all under- and postgraduate study last year in the UK was 143,000.

EU students would still likely be ineligible in future for student loans and universities would need to study the legal complications of any funds for European students to avoid litigation over perceived discrimination from other nationalities.

Prof Arthur’s views reflect wider fears across higher education that EU students, who are already starting to apply to university for 2021, are likely to be reticent about applying to British institutions without clarification of the fees they will be expected to pay. The government last year waited until the summer to clarify that this year’s intake could still pay the lower rate throughout their studies.

Vivienne Stern, director of Universities UK International, which represents British higher education institutions around the world, said: “The government needs to indicate its stance soon. The typical student recruitment cycle lasts over 18 months.”

The uncertainty compounds financial pressures on staff pensions and other costs in universities, a demographic dip in the number of domestic students of university age, and intensifying competition between universities across the UK and with a growing number of rivals elsewhere in the EU.

Prof Arthur stressed that any loss of EU student income would be largely offset by the higher fees of other foreign students — notably from China and India — but added: “The financial consequences are not as significant as the overall impact on the culture of the organisation.”

The Department for Education said the question of eligibility of EU students was “a matter for negotiation” and had not yet been resolved.