Denise Coates, the head of UK-based online gambling group Bet365, was paid £220m last year, maintaining her position as one of the world’s highest remunerated executives.

The co-founder and chief executive of Bet365, headquartered in the English city of Stoke-on-Trent, has been the best paid female businesswoman in the UK for several years and has amassed a net worth of $3.7bn, according to the Forbes list of billionaires.

According to regulatory filings published in Companies House this week, covering financial results for the year to March 25, Bet365 paid £220m to its highest paid director, who is believed to be Ms Coates, representing a more than £20m increase from the year before.

The company also paid dividends worth £90m over the period, an increase of £53.5m from a year earlier. Of these dividends, £80.1m were paid to four directors of the company, which include Ms Coates, as well as her brother and father.

Ms Coates’s pay award makes her the UK’s best paid executive, beating Sir James Dyson, the founder of the private-run technology group, who was given remuneration worth a reported £200m last year.

She is also among the world’s best paid corporate leaders, paid more in remuneration than the $150m to Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla, received in 2017, according to Bloomberg. Ms Coates also gains more than other prominent executives, such as Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, who received a $144.3m pay packet last year.

In a statement in Bet365’s accounts, Ms Coates said total staff costs increased from £490.9m to £646.8m over its financial year, partly because of “increased remuneration for individuals that have been key to the development of the overarching corporate strategy that has successfully driven the group forward, thus enabling it to consistently perform with a leading market edge”.

Ms Coates is the majority shareholder in Bet365, which also owns Stoke City football club. She is credited with transforming a string of betting shops in the city owned by father Peter and turning the organisation into a high-tech gambling business.

Bet365’s rise has been helped by internet betting bans in other major countries, such as the US, China and India, which has helped to make Europe the home of the world’s biggest online gambling companies over the past decade.

In the year to March 25, Bet365’s revenues were £2.86bn, up 25 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Operating profits grew 31 per cent to £660.3m.

Overall profits would have been even higher were it not for a painful failure for the group: Stoke City’s relegation from the English Premier League last season which led to a £22m loss for the club.