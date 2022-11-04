The HTSI Property issue 2022

FT SeriesThe HTSI Property issue 2022Open the door to inspiring homes, from Sicilian caves to Canary Wharf© Stefan GiftthalerInside one of East Hampton’s most mysterious mansionsThe Gardiner Estate has fascinated locals for centuries. Now its owner has opened up its doorsFrancesca Amfitheatrof’s 21st-century cave Louis Vuitton’s creative director has created a Mediterranean holiday home that takes her (way) back to her rootsJohn McAslan, master of the architectural intervention, is taking on Penn Station‘I enjoy taking something broken and fixing it’ Prime property’s movers and shakersThe post-pandemic real-estate landscape – from Miami to Mallorca new The reimagining of Canary WharfThe east London destination was first conceived for commuters. Now it’s being rebuilt for a residential ageMy war on draftsOne woman’s fight to stay warm in a heat-leaking homePeter Marino: ‘It might be easier to talk about what I don’t collect’The architect loves his meat cleavers, the Seagram Building and Elvis new How the art salon came homeWho needs a sterile gallery space when you can stage a show in your living room? Four Paris dealers open their doors new