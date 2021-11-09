Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Coming soon, an experiment in short-form audio from the Financial Times. Top Stories Today is an automated news digest, updated every weekday throughout the day, and read aloud by Microsoft Azure AI. Bringing you up to speed with the FT's coverage of current events, Top Stories Today launches in mid-November, so stay tuned.


