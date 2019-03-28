New fees to execute the will of a deceased person in the UK, which were expected to come in on April 1, have been delayed indefinitely because parliament has been so consumed by Brexit.

The increases, branded by critics as a stealth tax, will see the cost of probate rise from the current flat charge of £215 to a minimum of £250. Under the new six-band structure, fees rise to a maximum of £6,000, depending on the size of the estate being administered.

Last month the government succeeded in classifying the controversial increases as a fee rather than a tax. This was because parliament’s delegated legislation committee narrowly supported ministers’ decision that the proposals could pass through the House of Commons as a motion called a statutory instrument rather than primary legislation. This means it requires less parliamentary scrutiny.

However, tax experts said they had received emails from the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday saying the motion had “not yet been scheduled”.

“This means that the new probate fees regime will not be introduced on April 1,” the email said.

The MoJ said on Thursday the motion would be tabled as soon as “parliamentary time allows”.

The earliest the fees could be brought in would be 21 days after the motion is approved and this was unlikely for at least the next couple of weeks as parliament wrestles with Brexit, said Ian Bond, head of trusts & estates at law firm Talbot.

The new fees could be further delayed because the opposition Labour party has said it will oppose them. Statutory instruments are typically waved through but MPs can force a vote on a motion if they issue a formal protest in the chamber. Labour sources confirmed on Thursday the party planned to demand a vote on the issue.

Mr Bond added that many individuals were rushing to apply for probate ahead of the changes and this was putting pressure on HM Revenue & Customs’ website — which was down for several hours on Tuesday.

“Inheritance tax must be confirmed before probate is granted,” Mr Bond explained. “[This is ] putting pressure on HMRC to turn around inheritance tax forms quickly to allow complete applications to be made . . . before the fee changes.”

“For executors and bereaved families struggling in some cases to find an upfront payment of £6,000 before making a probate application, this is a welcome pause,” added Lynne Rowland, a tax partner with accountancy firm Kingston Smith.

“But there is no suggestion that government plans have changed. Anyone considering being appointed as an executor should think very carefully before accepting this role. They need to be sure they will not be called on to help fund these fees, as bank accounts may be frozen until probate is granted.”