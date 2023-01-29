Geography class: Geography is (almost) everything
This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Power and borders, changing places
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Geography is (almost) everything
Outline the reasons Janan gives for the importance of geography for countries
Using examples from the article consider the following question:
‘Globalisation has led to the end of geography’. Discuss
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Comments