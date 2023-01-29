Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Power and borders, changing places

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Geography is (almost) everything

  • Outline the reasons Janan gives for the importance of geography for countries

  • Using examples from the article consider the following question:

    ‘Globalisation has led to the end of geography’. Discuss

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

