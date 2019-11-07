Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Taxing questions ahead of the General Election - as the spending pledges of the major parties add up, how might the tax rules change to pay for it all? Presenter Claer Barrett talks to Nimesh Shah, a partner at Blick Rothenberg to get the answers. Plus, if you’re already dreading your annual tax return, would you prefer it if computers did it for you? Chris Giles, the FT’s economics editor, has been probing the future shift toward personal tax accounts that could deduct what you owe in real time! And finally, Becky O'Connor from Royal London tells listeners about a host of savings tips and tricks that could help you balance your own budget.

