International banks highlight eurozone weakness

Some of the world’s top bankers have added their voices to warnings about the fragility of the eurozone’s lenders, just days after the International Monetary Fund said that the European sector posed a threat to financial stability and highlighted concerns about Deutsche Bank.

Bankers at UBS, Goldman Sachs and elsewhere have sided with the IMF and the European Central Bank in arguing that eurozone banks need to carry out wide-reaching reforms — such as thinning down, cleaning up their balance sheets and specialising more — rather than blaming problems on low or negative interest rates.

“Europe is in a huge overcapacity situation, with a combination of private sector and public sector banks and quasi-public sector banks that have been allowed to compete,” said Sergio Ermotti, chief executive of UBS, the biggest Swiss bank, during the Institute of International Finance’s conference in Washington late last week. He added that European banks should identify “what is my DNA and try to get scale in that area”.

Gary Cohn, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, drew an unflattering comparison between the US banking sector, which he said was “in the best shape ever”, and the industry’s troubled state in Europe and elsewhere.

While US banks, including Goldman, were forced to take government capital after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, some European lenders instead relied on cheap liquidity from their central banks. “Other [parts of the world] provided cheap financing to their banks to allow them to earn their way out of the crisis and hoped that asset prices would recover,” said Mr Cohn. “What we are seeing today is that approach isn’t necessarily working.”

Nigel Vooght, global head of financial services at PwC, the consultancy, added: “Banks need to wake up and start to react, because they are an integral part of society, but they don’t have a divine right to be here … All the banks are trying to switch from an interest rate-based model to a fee-based model.”

Leading bankers are particularly concerned about the health of Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest lender, which Fund officials say needs to change its strategy or risk failure, while the broader debate over Eurozone banks dominated many discussions at the IMF and World Bank meetings, which were also held in the US capital last week.

Many of Deutsche’s main counterparties are in the US and the IMF said this year that it was the most systemically important bank in the world.

The latest wave of panic over Deutsche was triggered by a leak that the US Department of Justice could fine it $14bn over its role in the scandal over the sale of mortgage-backed securities. Some in Germany view the move as tit-for-tat over the European Commission’s recent ruling that Apple should pay up to €13bn plus interest in back taxes to Ireland following a state aid investigation.

John Cryan, Deutsche’s chief executive, has partly blamed German banks’ problems on the ECB’s record-breaking low interest rates, a position backed up by Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany’s finance minister.

“I think for supervision, regulation and restructuring of banks in Europe we have a lot of institutions which are responsible for this,” Mr Schäuble said in Washington on Friday. “It’s not to the World Bank and other international organisations to supervise banks.”

Some bankers agreed. “This equation is broken,” said Mary Callahan Erdoes, head of JPMorgan Asset Management, referring to the problems posed by record-low interest rates. “How can you have capitalism with no cost of capital? We are pushing on a string.”

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, also expressed support for his European counterparts, hitting out at demands for lenders in the region to hold more capital at a time when the sector remains weak.

“Out of sympathy for European banks, why don’t we let them stop, digest and finance the European economy?” he asked.