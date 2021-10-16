This edition of Payne’s Politics was recorded before the news of the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex on Friday.





This week we discuss the latest with the UK’s shortages. Should the government be doing more and should the Treasury intervene? Political editor George Parker and chief political correspondent Jim Pickard will take us into the corridors of power.

And later, we’ll be returning to Brexit and how to resolve the issue of the controversial Northern Ireland protocol. Can the UK and EU find a resolution that meets both of their red lines? And how bad are relations at the moment? Public policy editor Peter Foster will analyse, with special guest Georgina Wright from the Institut Montaigne.





Audio source: BBC and Sky News





Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.





-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne, @Peter Foster, @George Parker, @Jim Pickard

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.