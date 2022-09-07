Buying carbon credits is a way for companies to show they’re serious about fighting climate change. But keeping track of these credits is tricky. Now, advocates of the blockchain - the technology that underpins cryptocurrency - say that its digital ledger could be a possible solution to bring transparency to the market. On today’s episode, the FT’s Camilla Hodgson explores whether this technology could help fight climate change or whether some supporters are just in it for their own benefit.

For further reading:

Crypto and climate change: can web3 help get us to net zero?

FT News Briefing

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.