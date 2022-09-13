In the fifth episode of the latest season of Tech Tonic, FT columnist and host Jemima Kelly looks at crypto regulation, and why there’s so little of it. It’s a story that takes her to the heart of US cowboy state Wyoming, where the crypto industry appears to be writing its own laws. And as the US midterm elections ramp up, we hear about how crypto lobbying has taken hold of Washington DC too. Jemima talks to Rob Jennings, co-founder of CattleProof and the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition; Caitlin Long, head of Custodia Bank; Dennis Kelleher, co-founder of Better Markets; and Stephen Diehl, co-author of 'Popping the Crypto Bubble'.

Presented by Jemima Kelly. Special thanks to The Banker’s Asia Editor Kimberly Long and The Banker podcast. Tech Tonic’s senior producer is Edwin Lane, our producer is Josh Gabert-Doyon, and Manuela Saragosa is executive producer. Our sound engineer is Breen Turner, with original scoring by Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

