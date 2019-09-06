18th-century mansion, Provence, France, €2.95m

© damienboschi.com

Where In Graveson, a 10-minute drive from Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where Van Gogh spent a year and painted some of his most famous works. Marseille airport is a one-hour drive away.

What This seven-bedroom restored home offers more than 5,000 sq ft of interior space, as well as a tennis court, generous pool and caretaker’s house.

Why Set in the heart of the Alpilles Natural Park, the surrounding area is lush and good for hiking. Both the historic city of Avignon and the cultural attractions of Arles are a 35-minute drive away.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate, tel +33 432 600 000

Mediterranean Blossom, Skiathos, Greece, €9.1m

© Ionas Katrakazos

Where In Troulos, a picturesque town on the island of Skiathos, one of the filming locations for Mamma Mia. The international airport is a 20-minute drive away.

What A four-bedroom waterside home with spa room, a three-bedroom guesthouse and an outdoor dining area overlooking the sea.

Why The property has a secluded semi-private beach from which to explore surrounding islands in the Sporades archipelago.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty, tel +30 210 968 1070

Mountainside villa, Calvia, Mallorca, Spain, €2.2m

Where Calvia, a peaceful town at the foot of the Tramuntana mountain range, a Unesco World Heritage Site. The property is a 25-minute drive from both Palma and Palma de Mallorca airports.

What A four-bedroom renovated villa with a saltwater pool overlooking gardens stocked with orange and lemon trees.

Why This home is ideally located for international schooling: the Baleares International College is a 15-minute drive away.

Who Savills, tel +44 207 016 3740

Villa Paolina, Lucca, Italy, €8.5m

Where In countryside near Lucca. Pisa international airport is a 35-minute drive while Florence is an hour’s drive away.

What A renovated 16th-century mansion set over five floors, with views stretching over the Tuscan hills down to the sea. The ochre, five-bedroom villa has an ornate façade, helipad, intricately designed garden and olive groves.

Why The villa has a rich history. Its namesake, Paolina Bonaparte — Napoleon’s sister — reportedly spent “100 days of captivity” there in the 19th century.

Who Knight Frank, tel +44 207 861 5034

Villa Ortensia, Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy, €7.9m

Where In Porto Cervo, a romantic Italian seaside town on Sardinia’s Emerald Coast. Olbia airport is a 35-minute drive away.

What A five-bedroom villa with panoramic views over the bay. Draped in vines, this home boasts a Turkish bath, outdoor gym and a spacious veranda.

Why The house merges traditional Sardinian architecture and modern design. It retains rustic charm with shuttered windows and a tiled roof.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate, tel +39 078 990 9000

