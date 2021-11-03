Since moving from the investment banking world to the “people development” one, I’ve learned to tolerate a lack of critical reasoning by some business psychology consultancies. But Andrew Hill’s suggestion that we create “flow” environments (“‘Flow’ can lift managers and their staff out of crisis apathy”, Work & Careers, November 1) has tested my tolerance threshold.

The state of “flow” is all well and good — being associated with a distorted sense of time, complete absorption in an activity and lack of distraction. It’s closely related to the concept of “peak performance” in the performance psychology literature. The only problem is, you can’t engineer “flow”. You can create conditions that make it more likely, but there’s no guarantee. Some elite sports people experience “flow” only rarely in their careers. Many never do. And I’d suggest that for the vast majority of employees in UK plc, the construct of “flow” is practically irrelevant.

So instead of constructing the latest fad let’s create working environments where people feel valued, challenged and have a sense of belonging. Once we’ve nailed that, then let’s think about “flow”.

Paul Berry

Human Performance Science

London SW15, UK