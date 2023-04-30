Buy me to the moon
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Shopping and gifts news every morning.
Epoca Lampadari silver 4006/A1 sconce, £185, artemest.com
Sisley Soir de Lune, £150 for 50ml EDP
Armani Casa ebony and maple Moon spinning tops, £1,585 for set of three
Marine Serre pewter Moon stud earrings, £186, farfetch.com
Alaïa leather Le Demi-Lune large shoulder bag, £1,760, mytheresa.com
Lanvin cotton T-Shirt, £293.26, cettire.com
Jaeger-LeCoultre steel Master Ultra Thin Moon watch, £10,800
Bellerby & Co Globemakers Albion 36cm Moon globe, £3,100, abask.com
Annoushka gold and diamond Mythology Spinning Moon pendant, £8,900
Louis Vuitton denim polka-dot Moon jacket, £2,200
Brioni hammered silver and mother-of-pearl Octagonal cufflinks, £920
Montblanc steel Bohème Day & Night watch, £3,355
Villeroy & Boch porcelain NewMoon serving tray, £53, nordicnest.com
Moon Paradise by Sarah Cruddas, published by Assouline, €105
Reflections Copenhagen x Browns Crescent Moon candle, £326, farfetch.com
Partow two-tone Colette midi dress, £1,926, farfetch.com
Chloé leather Penelope clutch, £2,350
Lucy Delius recycled-gold and diamond Dark Side of the Moon earrings, £4,800
Frédéric Malle The Moon, £565 for 100ml EDP, harrods.com
Pacific Compagnie brass-finish Full Moon lamp, €950
Pepe Albargues wool and wood Twin Moon chair, £3,650, pamono.co.uk
Clio Peppiatt bead-embellished mesh Moon top, £350, selfridges.com
L’Objet Lapis cup and saucer, £265 for set of two, frankbros.com
Rimowa aluminium Classic Cabin S suitcase, £1,000
Comments