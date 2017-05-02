Alitalia launches administration proceedings

Alitalia has made a formal request to enter administration proceedings, in a process that will probably lead to its sale or liquidation, marking a collapse for Italy’s flag carrier.

After a shareholder meeting on Tuesday the board of the lossmaking airline unanimously agreed to take the step, noting the “serious economic and financial situation of the company” and the “unfeasibility of finding alternative solutions” quickly.

The centre-left Italian government — led by prime minister Paolo Gentiloni — will now have to issue a decree naming between one and three commissioners with broad powers to lead Alitalia in the months ahead, cutting jobs and renegotiating contracts as necessary.

The decision to enter administration proceedings caps a sharp reversal in Alitalia’s fortunes since the summer of 2014, when Etihad, the UAE-based airline, took a 49 per cent stake in the Italian airline as part of its drive towards global expansion.

But since then, it has been hobbled by its high cost base and rising competition from low-cost rivals in the European market, especially Ryanair.

Alitalia adopted an aggressive restructuring plan in March, which was negotiated with trade unions, but it was rejected by the airline’s nearly 12,000 employees in a vote last month.

This meant that the airline’s main investors, including Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, could no longer commit to a €2bn financing package to give Alitalia another lease of life.

Mr Gentiloni’s government has so far ruled out nationalising the airline and returning it to state control, amid polls showing that Italians would rather let it collapse.

But it is still considering extending a bridge loan to Alitalia, worth as much as €500m, to allow it to operate for the next six months or longer, until a buyer has been found, or it has been decided that it should be liquidated.

The terms of such a government loan have already been the subject of informal talks with the EU competition authorities, which would have to make sure it does not violate Brussels’ rules on state aid.

According to Italian media, Luigi Gubitosi, a former manager of Rai, the Italian state broadcaster, and Enrico Laghi, who has served as commissioner at Ilva, the large steel company based in Puglia, were the most likely contenders to run Alitalia in the interim period. Alitalia says that its schedule will not be modified for now.

Despite polls showing most Italians would favour a folding of Alitalia, rather than any new bailout, the sight of several thousand workers in key hubs such as Rome and Milan being laid off could be problematic for Mr Gentiloni’s government.

The matter has quickly risen to the top of the political agenda with Matteo Renzi. The former prime minister, who was re-elected on Sunday to the helm of the ruling Democratic party, has vowed to come up with a plan to keep Alitalia afloat by the middle of the month.