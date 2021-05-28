Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko will seek to further shore up Vladimir Putin’s support when they meet in Russia on Friday as the EU prepares sanctions on Minsk for forcing a Ryanair flight to land and then arresting a prominent dissident on board.

The two leaders can often seem like awkward allies. So the meeting in Sochi is a crucial test for Lukashenko, a former collective farm boss, who wants to show the west and domestic opponents that Belarus can comfortably ride out increasing international isolation.

“If Russia wasn’t supporting them politically, there’s no way Belarus would act like this — not just downing the plane, but . . . repressions inside the country against the opposition,” said Dzianis Melyantsou, an expert at the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations.

Lukashenko has framed his brutal crackdown on resistance to his 27-year rule, which reached new heights this week with the arrest of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, as Belarus’s “sovereign right”.

Yet even as the EU prepares a range of potential bans on Belarusian exports, that sovereignty is increasingly dependent on Moscow’s backing, which has emboldened Lukashenko further.

“Even when Belarus behaves outlandishly, and it seems there’s not much in it for Russia to support Belarus, Russia still shows it’s the key ally. So Lukashenko is a lot more confident than he would be without that,” Melyantsou added.

The two leaders have spoken in person three times since protests broke out in August following Lukashenko’s dubious re-election, reinforcing a hitherto faltering relationship.

Belarus had previously tried to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, explored restoring US ties, expelled Moscow’s ambassador, seized a state-owned Russian bank and arrested 32 Russian mercenaries.

Since last summer, however, Moscow has offered Minsk billions of dollars in loans; defended Belarus’s right to intercept the plane; has not called for Sapega’s release, even though she is a Russian citizen; and stood by as Belarus’s security services harassed dissidents.

Russia’s FSB secret service even detained two opposition figures in Moscow last month and handed them to Belarus’s KGB over what Putin claimed was a west-backed assassination plot against Lukashenko.

The Belarusian president has, meanwhile, insisted that exiled bloggers such as Protasevich are part of a US-funded dress rehearsal for attempts to overthrow Putin.

“Lukashenko has a compelling argument: Russia and Belarus have a common enemy in the west. Thus, you either support me or you eventually lose Belarus to the west,” said Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

“He is not coming to Sochi to apologise or deliver Belarus to Russia. He wants to continue with his game of making Moscow pay for whatever he does,” Trenin added. “Many in Russia are exasperated with that. But they don’t have a better option under current conditions.”

Putin has long sought to integrate the two countries’ economies and encouraged Lukashenko to hold a constitutional referendum to help him identify a successor. But these efforts have stalled, thanks to Lukashenko’s foot-dragging and willingness to flirt with the west.

“The problem for Putin is that Lukashenko had stamped out any potential successors to himself who would be friendly to Moscow. The only ones left are all pro-western,” Trenin said.

Even after the flight downing, Lukashenko has suggested he will continue to play Moscow off against Belarus’s other partners.

“We have a multi-faceted foreign policy,” Lukashenko said on Wednesday, adding he would aim to deepen ties with China, India or “any other direction where we have economic interests”.

“Lukashenko doesn’t think of himself as someone who owes Russia anything,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of political consultancy R. Politik.

In fact, the Ryanair incident may make Belarus more of a problematic ally for Russia than before, Stanovaya added.

“It’s one thing when you’re doing an integration project with a country that everyone else respects. It’s another thing where you’re embracing a state that nobody else recognises as legitimate.”