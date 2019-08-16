Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gibraltar releases an Iranian tanker after a court sets aside a last-minute legal bid from the US to seize the vessel and Walmart raises its outlook for the US market while government data show unexpectedly strong retail sales for July in the country. Plus, the yield on 30-year US government bonds falls below 2 per cent for the first time on Thursday, China’s paramilitary police converge in a stadium near the Hong Kong border and Israel bars two US congresswomen from entering the country. Also, the FT’s Patrick McGee tests out the Apple Card, which will be rolled out to US users later this month.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.