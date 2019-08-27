Drugmakers could decide to settle thousands of claims against them over the opioid crisis after a $572m court order against Johnson & Johnson, President Trump says China is seeking talks on a deal to end the ongoing trade war between the two countries and New York-based hedge fund manager, Autonomy Capital, saw its fund lose more than 16 per cent in the first two weeks of August as a result of Argentina’s financial market meltdown. Plus, the FT’s Brazil bureau chief Bryan Harris talks about a backlash against Brazilian business over the Amazon rainforest fires.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
