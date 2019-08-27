Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Drugmakers could decide to settle thousands of claims against them over the opioid crisis after a $572m court order against Johnson & Johnson, President Trump says China is seeking talks on a deal to end the ongoing trade war between the two countries and New York-based hedge fund manager, Autonomy Capital, saw its fund lose more than 16 per cent in the first two weeks of August as a result of Argentina’s financial market meltdown. Plus, the FT’s Brazil bureau chief Bryan Harris talks about a backlash against Brazilian business over the Amazon rainforest fires.

