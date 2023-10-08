© Cannon Photography/vvAlamy

The Grouse Grind is my favourite thing to do in Vancouver. [From downtown] grab a bus or a taxi across the Lions Gate Bridge, and take on the famous hiking challenge — it’s tough but not insurmountable and plenty of people do it regularly, as a season pass is cheaper than a gym membership. Whether you are nudging the record of 23 minutes 48 seconds or take it more leisurely, when you get to the top you will have earned the best view there is of the Vancouver skyline — and maybe a drink at Lupins Café to enjoy it with.

— Will Brady, actuary, London, UK

Do the Grouse Grind or cycle up to Cypress Bowl Road. The proximity of the amazing mountains to Vancouver provides great exercise opportunities with unbeatable views of nature and the city. Directions

— Clifford Ng, lawyer, Hong Kong