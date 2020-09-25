The FT’s DC bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains the politics behind Donald Trump’s soon to be revealed Supreme Court justice nominee. Plus, why Donald Trump will not commit to a peaceful transition of power and a preview of next week’s first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden
How Trump’s Supreme Court pick could reshape law on abortion and guns
https://www.ft.com/content/de654768-67f5-482d-893b-24107b45113b
Donald Trump steps up fight over Supreme Court nominee
https://www.ft.com/content/a08b21d4-3745-4aa2-83de-04a06013d026
