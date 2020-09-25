Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The FT’s DC bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains the politics behind Donald Trump’s soon to be revealed Supreme Court justice nominee. Plus, why Donald Trump will not commit to a peaceful transition of power and a preview of next week’s first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden





