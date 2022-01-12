The Fed’s Big Shrink
Fed prepares to shrink its $9tn balance sheet, US prices expected to have risen again last month
A US judge says that the Federal Trade Commission can go ahead with a revised case seeking to break up Facebook, and the latest US inflation report is expected to show prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly 40 years. Plus, the FT’s US markets editor, Eric Platt, explains how the Federal Reserve is expected to wind down its $9tn balance sheet after a pandemic largesse.
