A US judge says that the Federal Trade Commission can go ahead with a revised case seeking to break up Facebook, and the latest US inflation report is expected to show prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly 40 years. Plus, the FT’s US markets editor, Eric Platt, explains how the Federal Reserve is expected to wind down its $9tn balance sheet after a pandemic largesse.

Facebook loses bid to dismiss FTC antitrust case a second time

US inflation expected to rise at fastest pace in nearly 40 years

Federal Reserve prepares to shrink $9tn balance sheet after pandemic largesse

Hot-water bottles are… hot

