At least 50,000 people are facing large tax bills — in some cases running into hundreds of thousands of pounds — due to a rule change coming into force next month. Many face bankruptcy and family breakdown. At least two people, and possibly as many as six, have taken their own lives as a result. HM Revenue & Customs, the UK government department responsible for collecting taxes, has been accused of “robotic indifference” to the suffering. Theresa May, prime minister, is being urged to intervene.

The issue is the so-called Loan Charge, but its roots go back to 2000 when the government introduced an anti-tax avoidance measure called IR35. This was an effort to crack down on self-employed contractors who HMRC believed were “disguised employees” working for a single client, but not receiving benefits such as holiday pay or employers’ contributions to pensions. By being paid by clients via their own limited companies, contractors such as IT workers, locum doctors, social workers and oil workers benefited from paying lower corporate tax rates rather than personal income tax.

The IR35 regulation caused widespread confusion among self-employed contractors. An industry sprang up to offer “solutions”. Rather than workers billing through a limited company, these schemes would administer contracts with clients. Instead of being paid a salary, workers would receive loans, typically through an offshore trust. For providing this service, developers took fees of 15 to 20 per cent.

In practice, loans were never repaid but the workers were assured the necessary tax arrangements were being taken care of. The schemes were marketed as approved by tax accountants and senior lawyers. For years, HMRC seemed to accept them, too. Many of those involved declared the use of such devices in their annual tax returns.

The Loan Charge brought in through the 2017 Finance Act deemed the devices to be unacceptable. The HMRC is backdating its claims up to 20 years to the introduction of IR35, but is struggling with the caseload. Hence many people have only recently received letters saying they owe large sums. The tax authority says the average debt is £13,000, but for many the figure is much higher. Distress is widespread.

Some high-earners able to afford expensive advice may have had a deeper understanding of what they were doing. But independent experts say thousands of contractors went into schemes in good faith, receiving assurances that they were legal. Few of those involved contest that they were engaged in a form of tax avoidance — but that is not unlawful. In backdating claims up to 20 years, however, HMRC is treating them as if they were involved in illegal tax evasion.

The fact HMRC failed to act on such schemes for years may reflect that it was starved of funding and lacked necessary powers at the time. But introducing retrospective legislation and pursuing people going back two decades should not become a substitute for a lack of effective policing in the past.

A cross-party group of MPs has written to the prime minister requesting she immediately delay the loan charge and settlement process, and allow a full independent review. In January, Mrs May appeared to agree to a review, but its scope turned out to be far narrower than MPs had demanded. Meanwhile, the affair continues to take a toll. News of one of the suicides came just days after Mel Stride, financial secretary to the Treasury, refused to attend a hearing by the MPs’ group looking into the loan charge. It is time for the government to act to alleviate the distress being caused.