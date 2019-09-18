The head of Britain’s largest supermarket Tesco said consumers had no interest in lowering food standards to bring prices down after Brexit, and ruled out selling chlorine-washed chicken from the US.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of Retail conference on Wednesday, Dave Lewis said the retailer’s customer research had shown that people disliked the idea of bringing back farming and food processing techniques that Britain had phased out because of safety and animal welfare concerns.

“When we test things with our customers they are really quite vocal about what it is they do and don’t want,” said the chief executive.

“So when people talk about let’s go back to genetically modified foods or chlorinated chicken, if you have that conversation with UK customers, then they reject it. As a retailer we will have to respect what people want.”

Advocates of Brexit have argued that once the UK can negotiate its own trade deals, Britons will benefit from access to cheaper food. That has sparked concerns among farmers who feel that they cannot compete in a race to the bottom on food safety and standards. For example, US cattle are often raised on feedlots instead of being grazed on grass as in Britain, and chicken is doused in chlorine to kill bacteria including salmonella.

Such “chlorinated chicken” has emerged as a symbolic flash point in the Brexit debate and has become a sticking point in transatlantic trade discussions as the Trump administration seeks to prise open Britain to its meat exports. US officials argue the chicken is safe, citing various scientific reviews, but EU rules ban the meat from being imported to the bloc.

Asked if he would consider buying chicken from the US if there was a trade deal after Brexit, Mr Lewis said: “There is no US sourcing of chicken on my mind.”

“Whatever the trade deals are we, like other retailers, will look at them, but what we won’t do is give up our standards as we look at those opportunities.”

The UK’s pending exit from the EU is expected to have a major impact on how the nation feeds itself, as farm subsidies and supply chains are overhauled. Britain now relies on imports for about half of its food needs, and the EU is by far its largest trading partner.

Mr Lewis’s stance is broadly mirrored by other leading food retailers. Waitrose said the company did not intend to change its policy of stocking meat from British farms with high welfare standards and featuring seasonal products.

Wm Morrison said that it only sold fresh meat produced in the UK. “If a decision needed to be made, we’d listen to customers about whether they’d want to buy it,” the company said. This was also the position of J Sainsbury, the UK’s second-biggest supermarket.

The British Retail Consortium echoed that sentiment: “Consumers drive the market; currently almost all fresh chicken is produced in Britain because that is what consumers want and we do not anticipate any change to this at the present.”

Ocado, Marks and Spencer and Iceland said their policy was consistent with that of the BRC.

Mr Lewis argued that it would not make sense to compromise on quality when UK food prices were already lower than elsewhere. British people spend an average of 8 per cent of their total household expenditure on food to eat at home, less than any other country apart from the US and Singapore, according to research firm Euromonitor.

“The UK standards around food safety and security are among the best in the world,” he said. “We have a good system at the minute so the idea that we lower the standards in any way after Brexit, you won’t find lots of support for that in the industry.”