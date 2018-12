Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The November sentencing of British academic Matthew Hedges to life in prison for spying caused a rare public spat between the UK and UAE and although he was subsequently pardoned it has led UK and US institutions to reassess their links to oil-rich Gulf states, say Andrew England and Simeon Kerr. Does foreign funding influence research on the region and damage the reputation of institutions or enhance academic ties?