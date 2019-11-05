Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Start-ups and consumer giants are trying to find a solution to the deluge of plastic packaging that ends up in landfill or polluting our oceans. Finding a solution will be far more complex than just recycling more, Leila Abboud and Leslie Hook tell Pilita Clark.





Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Leila Abboud, consumer industries correspondent, and Leslie Hook, environmental correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love.

