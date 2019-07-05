Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

British Marines and Gibraltar police seize a tanker suspected of carrying Iranian oil to Syria, the Womens’ World Cup reaches its finale, but will the expected winners take up their invitation to the White House? Who are the main contenders to replace Christine Lagarde as IMF chief? Plus, chief features writer Henry Mance on the pressure US space agency Nasa is under to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024

