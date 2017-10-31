Oil market enters ‘new normality’ after price correction, says BP

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The oil market is settling into “a new normality” according to BP, which announced a doubling of third-quarter profits and launched a share buyback programme.

The results beat market expectations, pushing BP shares up 3.3 per cent on Tuesday morning, in a further sign of confidence returning to the oil and gas sector.

Geopolitical tensions and tightening supplies have driven Brent crude, the international benchmark, above $60 a barrel in recent days for the first time since 2015.

Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer, said he was not counting on prices going higher but felt confident the market was stabilising within the $50-60 per barrel range of the past year.

“We are back to a new normality,” he told the Financial Times. “We’ve come through the oil price correction and we’ve got things back into balance earlier than planned.”

BP said it was able to cover its organic capital expenditure and dividend in the first nine months of this year at an oil price of $49 per barrel, reflecting deep cost cuts since the 2014 oil market crash and highlighting the company’s resurgent profitability at current oil prices.

“We’re in a much stronger position now to manage wherever the price decides to go next because we’ve done the heavy lifting of getting the cash [break-even point] back down,” said Mr Gilvary.

BP was still working on an assumption of oil prices averaging around $50-$55 a barrel next year, despite the recent spike. “If we’re wrong and it’s higher it will leave us in a stronger financial position,” Mr Gilvary added.

The improving financial picture has given BP confidence to resume the buyback of its own shares to offset the dilutive impact of its scrip dividend programme, under which investors can choose to receive their payouts in shares rather than cash.

Mr Gilvary said about $1.6bn worth of shares were issued through the scrip programme each year and BP would aim to buy back an equivalent amount.

BP reported underlying profits on a replacement cost basis — the measure watched most closely by the market — of $1.87bn, compared with $933m in the same period last year. This was much better than the $1.58bn consensus forecast by analysts.

Oil and gas production averaged 3.6m barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter, up 14 per cent from a year ago. BP has seen its biggest surge of production for years during 2017 after starting operations from several new projects. This is helping to rebuild its production base after years of retrenchment following the disastrous 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

As well as improved performance from upstream exploration and production, Bob Dudley, BP chief executive, highlighted the group’s highest downstream earnings for five years as a further sign of progress.