The mark of a strong partnership is the ability to interpret strange signals. A good start is to assume that an unexpected card is not an error — the default opinion of most at the green baize — but that it means something . . .

Bidding Dealer: East N/S Game North East South West — NB 1NT NB 2C NB 2S NB 3NT

The auction was strange: a heart force, or transfer, would have been correct on the North hand. Since 4H usually failed, E/W must beat 3NT. Although 10♦ seems obvious, to lead A♣ is superior. To lead an ace against a no-trump contract is rare — it usually shows exactly ace-king-small, asking partner for an attitude signal: do you want me to continue, or to switch?

Here, when dummy followed low, East dropped 10♣. What could that mean? It is not encouraging since, with ♣Q954 in dummy, East can hope only for one extra trick at best: with ♣Jxxx or perhaps 10xxx. However, he cannot hold J♣, as dropping 10♣ denied J♣, and ♣109xx is out since dummy has 9♣. West thought further. If 10♣ was not an attitude signal, could it actually be a suit-preference signal indicating interest in the higher-ranking suit: spades? The bidding has revealed that declarer holds four spades, but West trusted his partner. He carefully chose 3♠ — a low card promising an honour — and East won ♠AQ. He then returned 7♣ to West’s K♣ and West cashed J♠. One down, beautifully engineered.