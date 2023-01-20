This is an audio transcript of the Hot Money podcast episode: ‘Mr Goldman, Mr Sex’

Patricia Nilsson

Not every episode in the series will contain explicit sex talk. This one doesn’t.

Alex Barker

This one is about the kinky finance.

Patricia Nilsson

Last time on Hot Money, a guy named Fabian Thylmann borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars from Wall Street bankers to buy up porn sites around the world. He called his global porn empire Manwin. That’s all you need to remember for today’s show.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Alex Barker

This episode begins in December 2012. Think of a rainy day in Brussels, which is about any day in Brussels. Fabian Thylmann is about to walk out of his mansion in a leafy suburb. A Learjet is waiting to take him to London where he’s meeting some bankers. The kind of people who helped him become the undisputed king of world porn.

Patricia Nilsson

But just as Fabian is about to leave, he gets a visit, one that pretty much ends his porn career. The police knock on his door. Fabian never makes to London. Instead, he’s arrested for suspected tax evasion and taken into custody.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Alex Barker

How long were you in a prison?

Fabian Thylmann

Not long, 18 days, I think.

Alex Barker

Eighteen days before charge?

Fabian Thylmann

Yeah, before anything, for years before trial, they didn’t have anything. They didn’t charge me.

Alex Barker

German authorities had raided Fabian’s company, Manwin. But at this point, the investigators leading the case, they didn’t have enough evidence to charge Fabian. They just held him. But still.

Fabian Thylmann

My lenders were very confused.

Alex Barker

You bet.

Fabian’s Wall Street backers had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into his roll-up of porn. They believed Fabian was a tech wunderkind sitting on steady cash flow, not some scandal-prone pornographer. Behind bars, the man who convinced Wall Street that porn was a safe bet started to look like a liability.

Patricia Nilsson

And Fabian’s superpower — raising money — became the weakness that brought him down. The moneymen turned against him. His lenders didn’t pull out, but they told Fabian, when these loans expire, you won’t get more, not even a 20 per cent interest.

Fabian Thylmann

They just openly told me, listen, this is going to be very difficult with you there. To do this, it could get very expensive.

Patricia Nilsson

Fabian really only had one option. He had to let go, abandon the empire he had built and sell Manwin.

Alex Barker

Don’t feel too sorry for Fabian. He made a tidy sum. He’s never said exactly how much. But for a company this size, it would be in the hundreds of millions. Reports at the time suggested Fabian sold the company to a consortium led by management, two senior executives who still run the company. Thing is, that wasn’t the full truth.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

We found out that Fabian sold his empire to a different man, a man who’d learned his trade at Goldman Sachs. Not a techie like Fabian, but a true financier. Someone who could keep the lenders sweet.

Patricia Nilsson

A man who somehow managed to keep his identity a secret for close to a decade.

Alex Barker

Until, that is, Patricia came along and rumbled his game.

Patricia Nilsson

I’m Patricia Nilsson.

Alex Barker

And I’m Alex Barker. From Pushkin Industries in the Financial Times, this is Hot Money.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Patricia Nilsson

Act one, the buyer who didn’t exist.

Alex Barker

If Fabian was an old school pornographer, the fallout from his troubles with German tax authorities might have been different. He was eventually hit with a bill for millions in back taxes and a penalty. And he might have got away with just paying that and keeping his company. Fabian ended up the subject of scandalous headlines all over the world. But the mystery buyer who took over Fabian’s porn empire would not. Why? Because he left no trace, even by the secretive standards of the porn world. The man who wanted to buy the world’s biggest porn company was like a ghost.

Fabian Thylmann

When I sold the company, my bank said this person’s fake. You’re not selling. This is all fake. This person doesn’t exist. Who’s paying this money? Like, this is the person that’s paying the money. Doesn’t exist. What do you mean doesn’t exist? Yeah, he’s fake. We cannot find anything on him. It is impossible that we cannot find anything on him.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Patricia Nilsson

I’m going to step away from Fabian for a moment to tell you how I first came across this buyer who didn’t exist, the new owner of Fabian’s company. I remember when I first heard his name. I was perched on the windowsill of my bedroom, talking on the phone with a source about the company. By this time it had been renamed from Manwin to MindGeek. Just remember the M. And this source said something that every journalist dreams of hearing, “Let me tell you something that no one knows. MindGeek has a secret owner, and his name is Bernard Bergemar.” I typed the name into Google while still on the phone. Nothing. I asked my source, “Can you spell it again?” Nothing. But he was adamant, “That’s your guy.” I got off the phone and kept searching. And then I found one hit for Bernard Bergemar, a court case from about a decade ago. It named him as a director of a porn site called RedTube. We’ll be hearing a lot more about RedTube later in this episode. But that was it. I mean, it didn’t make sense. If this guy really owned the world’s biggest porn company, how could there be nothing on him except for this one court record? So I asked a ton of people in the industry, even other journalists. Have you ever heard of this guy? Have you ever thought that maybe it wasn’t true that Fabian sold the company to his management team as the official story goes? No. They all told me that someone was pulling my leg. I started to feel a bit crazy. But then, a few weeks later, jackpot! I found the guy who had worked at RedTube years ago, and he, he had worked for Bernard. Bernard was real.

Alex Barker

This is the point my curiosity really kicked in. Before I knew it, I was rooting around Luxembourgish company records, trying to make sense of it all. How could the owner manage to stay hidden for so long? We looked at MindGeek’s corporate structure, and it was totally Byzantine. And Patricia’s reporting, that provided the clue that unlocked its secrets. What we realised was that there was a single golden chair at the heart of it all. It effectively gave Bernard control and the lion’s share of profit. But most important of all, it allowed him to stay hidden. We published the story, and it was a pretty big hit. Turns out that people love reading about porn. And Patricia, she had the scoop of her career.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Patricia Nilsson

A couple of days go by. A colleague of ours on the FT’s investigative team tells me she’s heard something that will probably interest me. A source who read our story called her up and said not only did he know Bernard, but he knew his biggest secret. Bernard Bergemar is a cover name, a persona that he uses for his dealings in the porn industry. His real name is Bernd. Bernd Bergmair. Somehow he had managed to use a fake name in court. So to recap: fake name, Bernard Bergemar. Real name, Bernd Bergmair. This may or may not be just about the worst porn name in the whole history of porn. We just started calling him BB, a nickname that covers all bases. But the key thing here was that while Bernard Bergemar had gone to great lengths to make sure that there was no trace of him, Bernd Bergmair hadn’t.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Alex Barker

Fabian, by the way, knew of BB even before he snatched his empire away. They had history. Years earlier, Fabian and BB went after the same company, the owner of Pornhub. Fabian won, and BB lost. When Fabian was arrested, the porn gods smiled on BB and gave him the chance to get his own back.

Patricia Nilsson

He kind of sat around, bided his time, opens the newspaper, you’re in prison, and he’s like, oh. (laughter)

Fabian Thylmann

Yes. Yeah, I know. Lucky him.

Patricia Nilsson

BB understood that Fabian’s lenders would be on the lookout for someone else to take over the business. He went straight to them, and they liked the look of him. He was one of their own. BB had worked at Goldman like the guys who had packaged Fabian’s deal. And this ex-banker turned pornographer came with a neat financial plan. He would merge his own porn company, this site called RedTube, with Fabian’s empire and raise enough money to buy him out. Fabian’s lenders handed him $500mn in total and the crown of porn land.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Alex Barker

So do you remember when we found this picture?

Patricia Nilsson

Yeah, I do.

Alex Barker

Some obscure Chicago Booth business school alumni magazine and a get-together in Vienna.

Patricia Nilsson

Yeah from 2002. And at first we couldn’t work out who he is, but here he is wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt, big smile. Looks kind of shy. Hands clasped in front of him.

Alex Barker

I mean, this was literally one of the first things we found once we got that call from the FT investigations team . . .

Patricia Nilsson

Yeah.

Alex Barker

. . . about what his real name was, right?

Patricia Nilsson

Yeah. Suddenly, we have an email address to him. We have an address to his penthouse suite in some luxury hotel in Hong Kong. But the most amazing thing, there was a phone number, and I decided to call the phone number. And I remember it was, it was ringing. It was the Hong Kong phone number, and it was so old. I just didn’t think anyone would pick up. But there’s this voice of a man, and he just says, “Hello.” And I say, “Hello. Hi. My name is Patricia. Is this Bernd?” And he hangs up.

Alex Barker

Yep. You could find quite a lot about his life. We could work out, you know, he came from this kind of little town in up, up Austria. That he must have been precocious enough to make it to a big business school in the state, to get to Goldman Sachs. And then there was that massive gap, which was: how did he get into porn? I mean, how did Mr Goldman become Mr Sex? We hadn’t met lots of people in the porn industry who knew him or worked with him or seen him much.

Patricia Nilsson

At that point, the only thing we knew was that he had been associated with RedTube, his first porn site.

Alex Barker

Yeah. And even Fabian, the man who had to convince the bank that BB actually existed, still doesn’t really know what made him switch from Goldman to porn.

Fabian Thylmann

He was always much more secretive than I am. He never wanted to talk about this stuff, ever. He’s a very private person. The only time I met him, ever, was in Las Vegas, and I saw him two times. He didn’t go to the show. He went to the show with us once. He didn’t want anyone to know who he is, like, we didn’t tell people. We were the only ones that knew who this guy is.

Alex Barker

Do you think he disliked the idea that he was actually in the porn industry?

Fabian Thylmann

No, I don’t think he cares.

Alex Barker

BB’s distance from the world of porn would have pretty profound consequences. He took a hands-off approach, and that would matter, not just for MindGeek but for how porn was delivered to the world. You could say it set the tone for an industry where porn platforms were passive hosts of videos more than active moderators.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

I wish I could give you his view, but he’s never explained his choices, let alone be held to account. We’ve constructed a portrait of BB by talking with people who worked with him at key moments in his porn career. But we did not speak to the man himself. Like lots of other secretive millionaires, BB has a place in London. After Patricia’s story ran in the FT, a news site called Tortoise Media confronted him outside his mansion, but he refused to talk. He’s never given a single interview.

Patricia Nilsson

You’ve outlined to us, you know, your mission, why you were doing it, what you were trying to do. How is Bernard different?

Fabian Thylmann

His mission is make money. That’s his mission. That’s the only mission he has, really. That is literally, in my opinion, the only mission he has, is make money. He truly doesn’t care. Absolutely not. He just, he’s making money. He’s not active in this company in any shape or form.

Patricia Nilsson

BB, the small town Austrian boy-turned-Goldman banker, ultimately became a passive porn baron. He reaped the rewards of ownership without worrying about day-to-day troubles. But that’s not how it was at the beginning of his life in porn. Back then, he was running things, and he had absolutely no clue what he was doing. Neither Chicago business school or Goldman Sachs had taught him how to make money off free porn. So this powerful banker had to turn to a couple of guys half his age.

Act two, the invisible man.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[PHONE KEYPAD AND DIAL-UP INTERNET SOUNDS PLAYING]

Alex Barker

It’s the millennium. The internet is just coming to life. And Clement Picquet is at high school with his identical twin brother Thomas — a school just outside Paris.

Clement Picquet

We had a computer in his bedroom. We’re sharing one computer. And it was just like, we’re taking turns at coding it, at making it.

Sound effect

You’ve got mail.

Alex Barker

So they’re messing around with computers, setting up Star Wars websites, normal geek stuff. Then comes another teen fixation, sex (ping sound effect). Their first websites were celebrity pictures, Baywatch girls, Demi Moore, Geri Halliwell from the Spice Girls. The kind of thing that fills the mind of a horny teen.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

And it took off. Before long their website was definitely more than just a bedroom hobby.

And so you were running one of the top ten most popular adult websites from your school?

Clement Picquet

Most likely. If I’m from high school, I were like 18 back then . . .

Alex Barker

God.



Clement Picquet

School was ending at 5. It’s like, take the metro, go home, open the door for employees, work from like 5pm to 1 or 3 in the morning, going to bed, wake up at 7 and try to do homework in the metro on the way to school. One day our mom comes over, and she’s like, “Hey, what’s that, you know, $70,000 check, you know, from the mail that’s, like, addressed to you.” I’m like, “Well, you know, it’s better you sit down.”

Patricia Nilsson

Clem’s mom got used to it. She even had to sign him into his first porn conference in Las Vegas because he was under the age of 21. By the mid-2000s, tube sites were exploding online. Clem saw the transformation. It was a threat to his business, which charged people to view videos. How could he compete against sites that were ripping porn DVDs and effectively giving them away for free?

Alex Barker

Did you ever think of starting a tube site yourself?

Clement Picquet

To us, there was just, like, too much risk because we were working with the studios that we’re buying content from, so we just didn’t want to take the risk of losing that relationship and losing everything and also getting sued. I think that could have gotten us in a lot of trouble.

Alex Barker

Clem was once offered the chance to buy a tube site. We’re going to tell you about it because this deal turned out to be BB’s gateway to porn. The year was 2008. Clem was by now in his twenties, doing well in the business, and he was chatting to the founder of one of the top porn tube sites.

Clement Picquet

One day he just told me that I think he thinks he’s done. I think he wanted to do something else. And he asked me if, you know, I was interested in buying RedTube.com, which, I’m not gonna lie, for the price that he wanted, I mean, it was a very attractive purchase.

Patricia Nilsson

It was called RedTube, and it was one of the world’s most visited tube sites for porn. RedTube was founded by a couple of Austrian guys who were now looking for a, um, change of career. One of them found God and wanted to get out of porn so he could set up a Christian social media site.

Alex Barker

How much was he looking for?

Clement Picquet

I think he wanted around like $5mn.

Alex Barker

It was an attractive deal. But Clem didn’t want to take the legal risk of messing with user-generated content. So the owners of RedTube sold to a fellow Austrian, a former banker who called himself Bernard, BB’s cover name. Clem started buying RedTube ads from BB later that year.

Clement Picquet

So we met at a hotel in Beverly Hills and just had a lunch together. And, you know, I was surprised. He was like a lovely, very well-mannered gentleman, like very dapper, very well-dressed. He was, you know, a very nice gentleman.

Alex Barker

Did he seem like the other kind of businessman you’d meet in the adult industry?

Clement Picquet

No, no, not at all. Because most of the other person that I was dealing with, they were mostly like tech when masters in adult. I mean, to me, he was, you know, a financial manager. He wasn’t technical whatsoever.

Patricia Nilsson

Bernard was now in charge of one of the most highly trafficked porn sites in the world. But at that lunch in Beverly Hills, he asked Clem for basic tips on managing a platform. Turns out he didn’t really know the nitty gritty of running a porn site.

Clement Picquet

Surprised me because I’m like, “Why did you even buy this in the first place if you didn’t really know what to do with it or how to run it?”

Alex Barker

I mean to have basically just taken on a site like that, probably one of the top 50 in the world at that stage.

Clement Picquet

Yeah, I definitely think it was like top 50 for sure.

Alex Barker

And not to have run a site like this before in any way. That’s a big gamble to take, right?

Clement Picquet

That’s a big gamble. I mean, it’s not, it’s not something that, you know, you pick on like in a couple of days of like, “Oh, I can run this. No, you know, no biggie.”

Alex Barker

Clem kept watching BB, and he saw that he did manage to keep it going and start to make decent money.

Clement Picquet

That might be why he bought it in the first place because he saw that he could make his money back in like a year and anything after this is just going to be gravy. But I think on top of it, he kept on growing.

Alex Barker

Yeah, it’s a pretty impressive play, right, to go from having never been in this industry, having never run a website, within five years, he was running the world’s biggest porn site, porn company, right?

Clement Picquet

I think he’s a good investor when it comes down, especially after what happened with RedTube. I think he knows what a good opportunity looks like.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Patricia Nilsson

I mean, Clem helped us understand that when BB bought RedTube, that was his first move into porn. And he, you know, he had no idea what he was doing. And that obviously raises the question of why? How did this former Goldman Sachs banker find himself running one of the world’s biggest porn sites?

Alex Barker

Yeah, I mean, it took a while to even piece together an explanation for how he got into this by talking to old friends of his from his life before porn, who told us about his early days at Goldman Sachs or he’s in Frankfurt and doing reasonably well. You know, he had a fast car and a big apartment. But curiously, in this big apartment was, he would sleep on a mattress on the floor. And one person we spoke to said he didn’t quite fit with the kind of rigours of Goldman at that time. And after a couple of years, he ended up leaving and finding love and returning to Austria, where his family was a farming family. And he started working as a bit of a freelance financial adviser for a wealthy Austrian family, kind of advising on deals and money in general. And that’s what brought him to these two Austrian gentlemen who were desperate to sell a porn site, so one of them could go and launch a social media platform for Christians. And BB was brought on to advise on the sale, to find a buyer. And he clearly looked at it, and ever the dealmaker, saw a bargain and decided to buy himself.

Patricia Nilsson

Yeah, and we know that BB was quite hands-on in the early days of RedTube, but even though he was using his porn name, he kind of wanted to remain in the shadows. I mean, he definitely didn’t want to be the face of the company. And so he needed to find someone else who could do that for him, represent RedTube at various conferences, etc, and we managed to find one of the people who did this for him.

Alex Barker

That’s after the break.

Patricia Nilsson

Act three, BB’s show.

Alex Barker

So just to recap, it’s 2008. BB has bought RedTube, one of the world’s biggest porn tube sites. He’s not making porn but hosting it. And he’s basically learning on the job. He does what any banker out of his depth would do. He hires people — coders, tech people, specialists in video streaming. But he also needed a frontman. So RedTube hired Allan Lake.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Allan Lake

I had no idea what I was doing. I had no idea what I was doing. I got employed because they liked the content I was doing on the radio.

Patricia Nilsson

Allan was a freelance radio presenter. He worked for a bunch of local stations in the UK. It’s actually hard to find one he hasn’t been on.

Allan Lake show

Hello, everybody. Welcome to the show. Feeling good? Feeling fine? How are you feeling? Empowered!

Patricia Nilsson

Alan had just got the boot from one station and he was, well, struggling to get work. RedTube contacted him to make videos and write a blog. The money was good, so he went for it.

Allan Lake

It was a very strange place to work. It felt shady. Everybody used their first names. It was really, really secretive, which was really intriguing.

Alex Barker

He got a big title — head of marketing and communications.

Allan Lake

My boss is going to cream in their pants as we would say in the UK because I have Bree Olson here.

Bree Olson

Oh, you’re pissing me.

Allan Lake

You want me to piss on you with that? This is from the biggest stars you are going to find here at the AVN.

Bree Olson

That’s what you guys say, though, don’t you? Like you’re taking a piss on me.

Alex Barker

But this wasn’t an average company. It wasn’t even an average porn company.

Do you know where these people were based? I mean, did you get to the point where you were physically meeting your colleagues?

Allan Lake

I didn’t meet anyone for a year.

Patricia Nilsson

But then one day, RedTube decided to host a company get-together in Crete. Allan was finally invited to meet his colleagues in person. And it was there on the shores of the Aegean that he encountered BB for the first time.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Allan Lake

Bernard was a mystery to me. I definitely knew absolutely nothing about Bernard. He showed up, and I remember walking down the beach with him. He was asking me what I want in life. I want to make really good content and be known for that. And then he started to explain to me how really good content was great and all that. But we had to make sure everything within the business made money. He was telling me basically my content doesn’t make money.

Alex Barker

Your walk on the beach was probably with one of the most successful and prolific pornographers of the digital age.

Allan Lake

Do you know what, that half surprises me. And then the other half doesn’t. You know, I was always intrigued. I knew I wasn’t getting the full story from anyone in that business. But that guy, yeah, he seemed to be behind a couple of barriers.

Alex Barker

You certainly couldn’t call Allan a big mover and shaker at RedTube. But he had a worm’s eye view of BB’s empire — the layers of secrecy, the tiny operation, the curious role that BB played. He even handled Allan’s expenses occasionally. Yeah. He literally queried his receipts. But alongside the bookkeeping, there was ambition. BB wanted to make RedTube the most well-known porn site on the planet. He had big plans. He wanted control over the adult industry. But the first step was sending Allan to porn conferences to tell the world what they were doing.

Allan Lake

We had a big budget because they wanted, we, we were their face. You know, we were walking around an expo with a RedTube T-shirt on. They gave us everything we wanted because they wanted people to see, you know, RedTube was the place to be. That seemed to be the only goal I could fathom at the time.

Patricia Nilsson

Remember RedTube was a success. A big name. But BB did not have his top people represent the company at industry events. The reason was porn people still hated tube sites because they were giving away videos for free. So they sent Allan instead to take the flak. To the industry, Allan was the face of the company.

Allan Lake

And we went round, and we spoke to a few people, but a lot of people would, point blank, tell us to just do one. Don’t want to speak to you. On one occasion, we were interviewing some lady, and she was showing us bits and bobs and telling us about other stuff.

Clip of Allan Lake interviewing a porn actress

You were looking absolutely stunning. Check out this babe. Wow. I can just eat you alive right now.

Allan Lake

And all of a sudden I get pushed (shoving noise), end up falling over, stand up. And I’m like, hey, you know what’s going on? And this guy says, “You guys have ruined the industry. You have ruined everything we’re doing. Everyone here today, no one should speak to you because of what you guys have done to this industry. You’ve stolen content, and we just don’t want to see you here.” And then I got a bit of a whack.

Alex Barker

How did that make you feel?

Allan Lake

Awful! Absolutely awful. And it happened a number of times.

Alex Barker

The longer Allan was working with RedTube, the more his concerns grew about the content, not just the kind of videos on there, but the fact that a lot of the porn just looked like it had been ripped from a DVD.

Allan Lake

I was told point blank there was no content at all on the website that was stolen, and it was all legit. Ever bought up any content in the past being ripped off then you would get slapped down. You would get a slap-down and you get told, no, we don’t do that. You knew it did.

Patricia Nilsson

The hands-off approach to moderating the content, the tiny, secretive teams working for companies parked in far off jurisdictions like Hong Kong, they were effectively untouchable. The owners behind the scenes, they never stepped up to take responsibility. They ran things on the fly and raked in the cash.

Alex Barker

All these choices, for BB, they would eventually backfire in spectacular fashion. The empire he managed to wrestle out of Fabian’s hands would be brought to its knees. Some say Fabian was as guilty as BB or any other of the tube site guys, that Fabian stole from the porn industry and didn’t care about what kind of stuff he posted on his sites. There might be some truth to that. But looking back now, Fabian thinks that it could have been different, that profound choices were made in the years after he left. Big misjudgments with big repercussions.

Fabian Thylmann

I think that’s really where it went wrong.

Alex Barker

With complacency.

Fabian Thylmann

Yeah. They just didn’t care. They thought they didn’t have to care. This was a big mistake. And then when they started to get approached by people that cared, they thought they didn’t have to care about them. And that was their mistake. And then it just blew up.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Patricia Nilsson

Why didn’t they have to care? Why didn’t tube sites have to care about hosting pirated videos or care about what was in them? We’ve been really caught up in the question of who rules porn in the digital age. Is it Fabian? BB? But we’ve been neglecting a bigger question hiding behind that one. How is so much porn online at all? And how is it making so much money for the sites that host it? To answer that, we have to go back to the 20th century, to the age of the modem.

Preview of episode 4

The only thing people will pay for is sex. People are horny. People are prurient. People want to see images of other naked people. It’s just human nature.

Patricia Nilsson

That’s next time on Hot Money. Hot Money is a production of the Financial Times and Pushkin Industries. It was written and reported by me, Patricia Nilsson . . .

Alex Barker

. . . and me, Alex Barker. Peter Sale is our lead producer and sound designer. Edith Rousselot is our associate producer. Our editor is Karen Shakerdge. Amanda Kay Wang is our engineer. Music composition by Pascal Wyse. Fact-checking by Andrea Lopez Cruzado. Our executive producers are Cheryl Brumley and Jacob Goldstein.

Patricia Nilsson

Special thanks to Renée Kaplan and Roula Khalaf at the Financial Times. And Mia Lobel, Leital Molad, Justine Lang, Julia Barton, and Jacob Weisberg at Pushkin Industries. Thank you to Similarweb for providing our web traffic data. And a big thanks to Cynthia O’Murchu who helped us a lot with reporting for this episode.

Alex Barker

If you want more from the FT, try our new app featuring eight essential stories every weekday. Search FT Edit in the iPhone app store. Your first month is free, and it’s $0.99 a month for six months after that.