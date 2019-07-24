ITV has found a way to double one of its revenue streams: it will now broadcast its clothing-lite dating show Love Island twice a year. BBC Radio 4’s Today programme sniffed that “it encourages people to behave pretty horribly to each other”, before cutting to news about incoming prime minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet sackings. One City commentator called the show “a necessary evil” — and he worked for a spread betting firm. But ITVs half-year results showed why boss Carolyn McCall is willing to risk critics’ disdain by putting scantily clad orange people on screens of all sizes, in all seasons.

ITV’s total external revenue fell another 7 per cent in the period, to £1.48bn, as advertising sales, although better than forecast, declined by 5 per cent. Adjusted earnings fell by an even bigger 13 per cent, to £327m, reflecting much needed investment in data analysis and the Hub catch-up service — but excluding £3m being put into BritBox, its streaming venture with the BBC.

Dame Carolyn must therefore employ all the levers at her disposal: maximising TV audiences, selling more shows and building streaming subscriptions. But, as on Love Island, the question is: which can she realistically pull?

Maximising audiences and the revenues generated from them looks difficult, as ITV is already exploiting every opportunity it can. Love Island’s 6m viewers are urged to buy make-up, accessories and suitcases from an online shop, as well as ordering takeaways, gadgets and toiletries from no fewer that nine programme sponsors. It has squeezed an extra £8m out of these partners in the past year alone. Nor can the investment in data analytics be expected to yield much quickly, as targeting ads specifically at 16-34 year olds is only of value if sponsors haven’t taken all their money first.

Selling more shows holds out some possibilities. The Love Island format has been sold to 12 other countries, and other ITV Studios productions have generated £130m more revenue this year than last. That is 5 per cent growth at a 14-16 margin. However, unlike those in the island villa, these figures can be lumpy.

Building online subscriptions via BritBox may take longer, though. As more advanced rivals Netflix and Amazon have found, streaming services need content that is original, bears repeat viewing or is timeless. Love Island is arguably none of these — and even ITV’s award-winning dramas will have already been available free of charge to 30m viewers via the Hub service. What’s more, streaming services have to balance investing in content with charging a competitive price. Netflix is burning through £3.5bn of cash a year while asking its subscribers for $12.99 or £8.99 a month. Britbox’s pilot service in the US charges less: just $6.99. It aims to break even in the UK in three to five years. But there is clearly a risk ITV will have to wait longer for a profitable outcome — in contrast to Love Island couples running into the arms of the tabloids.

