Swimming pool etiquette — and why avoiding a shower won’t wash

In the old days people used to obey pool regulations, in one- and five-star hotels alike, to shower before plunging into the swimming pool. Today this seems forgotten. Virtually everyone goes into the pool unshowered and spoils the water with their body lotion. What are your thoughts about this?

I notice you write from Switzerland, so I suppose you are extra conscious about hygiene. But I tend to agree with you that before getting into any pool used by others, one should have a shower beforehand. It’s a considerate gesture, although I expect any contamination is minimal in a sizeable pool. A much greater hazard is when children or even babies are plunged into the pool and start using it as a lavatory or potty.

The other unfairness is with people like myself who have psoriasis. I have never dared to use any non-private pool, even though it is proven that psoriasis is not infectious at all. But when others see you with funny skin, they become alarmed. They always whisper to others and one knows one is being talked about like a leper.

It could be worse even outside the nakedness of the pool. I was once in a casino in Colombo playing roulette. Suddenly a manager came up and asked me to leave because they had apparently picked up on their cameras the “disease” on the back of my hand. They insisted I was not allowed to stay because of the possibility of infecting other customers. That evening, I had dinner with the prime minister of the country and he apologised to me and told me that his wife also had psoriasis and was not welcomed at the casino either. So I recommended to her Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective, a black comedy about psoriasis.

We have something in common: we both dish out insanely sane advice and both had a book published for the first time in November. Yours is a compilation of your FT articles over the years, published by a reputable publishing house and has a list of recommendations that reads like the guest list for a celebrity wedding. Mine is a compilation of my blog posts over the years, self-published on Amazon and with no recommendations whatsoever.

All of us authors have to start somewhere. But in your case, I couldn’t find your book under your name or its title, either through Google or Amazon. Besides, the title of your book Countless Cups of Chai has an obvious spelling mistake. It is “cha”, not “chai”. So you have not helped yourself in pushing your book forward.

There is now an ocean of authors whose self-published works jam up the cyber space of new books

There is yet another risk with self-published books. Because they have not gone through an agent or publisher, who are the people in the know about whether a book is worth publishing or not, there is always a greater danger of it being launched blind, without any evidence of demand. Nor is it helpful that there is now an ocean of authors whose self-published works jam up the cyber space of new books.

The sad truth is that like music, books, even when good, require a great deal of promotion and hype. I always say that when authors publish a book, we become prostitutes in trying to flog our work. I have had to give endless interviews repeating the same old stuff in order to seduce people to buy my book. So it is hard work. But I wish you well. You could yet become the needle that is discovered in the haystack.

My wife and I are to host a book release party for a dear friend,

a bestselling author. Each guest will be given a copy of the book as they depart. Is it acceptable for the author to pre-sign them, or should my friend sign each one as guests leave?

It obviously depends on whether your author is willing to personalise the signing of each book. Personalisation is without doubt the summit of respect. So the best scenario is to persuade your friend, before the party, to go through your acceptance guest list and personalise each of the books. If every copy is signed and personalised beforehand, your guests will be very impressed. For me, a book signed by an author without any personalisation is like receiving an unpersonalised printed Christmas card, which makes it perfunctory and sanctimonious.

