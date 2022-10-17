Hans Niemann, the US 19-year-old accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of being a cheat, has fought back in the second half of the US championship in St Louis.

From next to bottom after seven rounds, Niemann improved to 4.5/10, and drew his games against four of the five members of the US Olympiad team. Of that squad, only the former world No2 Fabiano Caruana, who led the field after 10 of the 13 rounds, defeated Niemann, after the teenager missed several chances for a level position. The final three rounds are viewable live and free at uschesschamps.com from Monday to Wednesday this week (7.30 pm BST start).

Niemann followed up his round 10 win on Sunday with an emotional interview where he admitted that “I’ve definitely been humbled a lot in this tournament” but added “I’m a competitive chess player on the path to becoming a world champion”. He made no comment on the chess.com report which claimed he had cheated more than 100 times in online events.

Objectively, Niemann has countered his critics, while falling short of the hopes of his admirers. Sceptics believed that his inability to describe his over-the-board games in concrete terms in post-mortem interviews was evidence that he was playing without understanding and therefore must have computer aid.

St Louis’s expensive and extensive security precautions, which included metal-detecting wands, radio-frequency scanners, and scanners for checking silicon devices, were probably the most thorough for any chess tournament in history. They did the trick. There have been no serious suggestions that any game was played abnormally.

Niemann, competing without outside assistance as a US championship debutant, and under extreme pressure from all the many allegations before and during the tournament, has still played at the level of the top 100 grandmasters, even if not the top 50 indicated by his previous results. He will most likely be qualified by rating for the 2023 US title contest, and is young enough to target becoming champion in the next few years.

Carlsen, meanwhile, won the top board gold medal at last week’s European Club Cup and is currently seeking his third successive online tournament victory in the Aimchess Rapid. Games are live and free to view from Monday to Friday this week (5pm BST start).

England has a new international master, and he is only 13 years old. Shreyas Royal, of Greenwich, achieved his third and final norm for the title on Sunday at a tournament in Hull.

Royal’s performances have surged in recent weeks, benefiting from coaching by GM John Emms, and his new breakthrough puts him in contention for English age records set by players who went on to become strong grandmasters.

The teenager’s journey to the top has been significantly helped by support from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a part of the Tata Group, which sponsors the annual “chess Wimbledon” at Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Puzzle 2491

White mates in three moves, against any defence (by Fritz Giegold, 1958). Black is down to a king and two pawns and there is virtually just a single variation to find, but Germany’s “riddle king” created a tricky solution which you’ll do well to work out in 15 minutes.

