Conservative activists are to hold an emergency summit to debate a vote of no confidence in Theresa May, adding fresh pressure on her to resign as party leader and prime minister.

Mrs May is facing mounting demands to quit after her failure three times to get her EU withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons, forcing her to accede to a six-month extension to Brexit until late October.

Conservative MPs are also plotting to find a way to remove her from Downing Street and replace her with a more pro-Brexit successor. Members of the 1922 committee of backbenchers are expected to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss a potential change to the rules to enable a new leadership challenge.

The grassroots challenge to Mrs May’s already precarious authority comes from the National Conservative Convention, which said on Monday that it would hold an extraordinary general meeting within weeks.

The unprecedented move to discuss a vote of no confidence in Mrs May was triggered after more than 70 chairs of local constituency associations handed in a petition to the party.

Many of those members are furious with the decision to delay Brexit until the autumn, arguing instead for a “no-deal Brexit” despite warnings that leaving the EU without an exit agreement would damage the economy. “The longer Mrs May stays in Number 10, the more Brexit is under threat,” said Dinah Glover, the petition organiser, who chairs London East Area Conservatives.

The longer Mrs May stays in Number 10, the more Brexit is under threat

Although a no-confidence vote by the 800 senior members would not be binding, it would add to the sense of a beleaguered premiership. It will not happen until after the European parliamentary elections on May 23 because the convention’s secretary must give 28 days’ notice in writing to all members.

Some senior Tories fear that their party will perform abysmally in the elections, with Nigel Farage’s new “Brexit Party” sweeping up a large chunk of the anti-EU vote.

Mrs May told her own MPs in late March that she would quit soon after her withdrawal agreement won approval in the House of Commons: instead it was defeated for the third time.

The Tory leader saw off an attempted coup from dissident MPs in December, meaning that she cannot be formally challenged again until the end of this year.

But MPs on the powerful 1922 committee of MPs are set to meet early this week to discuss a change in the rules so that there does not have to be a one-year space between challenges.

A new poll of activists by ConservativeHome, the website, found that Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary, is now by far the leadership favourite at 32 per cent — more than double that of second-placed Dominic Raab on 15 per cent.

Meetings between senior Tory and Labour figures aimed at finding a Brexit compromise will resume on Tuesday in the Cabinet Office — despite growing pessimism about their prospects.

Attendees on the government side are expected to include Brexit secretary Steve Barclay, chief whip Julian Smith, chief of staff Gavin Barwell and Cabinet Office secretary David Lidington.