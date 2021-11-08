Russian online bank Tinkoff has appointed a co-chief executive to head up a $200m expansion into south-east Asia and several new business lines.

Pavel Fyodorov, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker and energy executive, will work alongside the bank’s British founding chief executive Oliver Hughes at Tinkoff’s holding company TCS to focus on a new strategy for international growth, the company said on Monday.

Tinkoff, which has 17m customers in Russia and was recently named by the country’s central bank as “systemically important” to the health of its financial system, has soared in value this year to reach a market capitalisation of $22.5bn.

Fyodorov’s appointment is the first step in the company’s plan to expand in new markets, according to people familiar with the plans.

The group, which recently applied for a banking licence in the Philippines, is exploring launches in India and Indonesia in the next few months as well as possible future expansion into African and South American markets, the people said.

They added that the bank was not considering Europe, where the fintech market is already crowded with companies such as Revolut and Klarna that offer similar services and where geopolitical concerns have created difficulties for Russian companies.

Tinkoff plans to spend about $200m on its international growth in the next two years through offering Asian customers its credit and debit accounts as well as a financial brokerage modelled on Robinhood and small business lending, the people said.

The move marks a return to finance for Fyodorov, a longtime former Morgan Stanley banker who spent most of the past decade in senior positions at state-run oil group Rosneft and mining company Norilsk Nickel before joining Tinkoff as a board member in September.

Appointing joint chief executives with different briefs is rare in Russia’s top-down management culture.

The board of TCS said the move would “further develop its pivotal entrepreneurial spirit and innovative culture while at the same time deepening its executive bench”.

Tinkoff has enjoyed a year of record growth after a deal to sell it to Yandex, Russia’s top tech company, collapsed at the last minute.

Founder Oleg Tinkov, a former beer and dumpling magnate, then took a back seat as he struggled with a leukaemia diagnosis and fought extradition charges to the US on tax evasion charges that he eventually settled last month.

Tinkoff’s stock price has quadrupled since he relinquished control of the company at the turn of the year.

Russia’s finance and tech leaders are well regarded in their industries globally but have historically struggled to succeed in other markets. Sberbank, the largest state bank, and VTB have both rolled back their European operations in recent years amid US and EU sanctions.

More tech companies have either struggled to compete with Silicon Valley giants outside Russia or run into similar regulatory difficulties.

Additional reporting by Polina Ivanova