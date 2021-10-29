All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Hamamelis is the scientific name for which plant, often used in folk medicine?

Which semi-opera by Purcell is loosely based on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream?

The fictional California town of Sunnydale was the setting for which TV series that ran from 1997-2003?

Susan Ballion is the real name of the lead singer in which post-punk band?

What’s the biggest park in Dublin?

Which BNP leader controversially appeared on BBC1’s Question Time in 2009?

What did British police cars use for the first time in 1963?

What word is used to describe The Headmaster and Dentist in the titles of children’s books by Gillian Cross and David Walliams respectively?

Which film remake of 2016 starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones?