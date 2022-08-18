New Podcast Series: A Sceptic’s Guide to Crypto
We are in the midst of a digital revolution, where the line between our physical world and cyber space is blurring. Tech Tonic is a show that investigates the promises and perils of this new technological age.
Even after the crypto markets crashed this year, there are still a number of people who believe there’s a future for digital assets and blockchain technology.
FT columnist and avowed crypto sceptic, Jemima Kelly, isn’t so sure. On season 4 of Tech Tonic, she takes a trip deep into cryptoland to hear from critics, converts and hardcore believers to find out whether crypto technology has a future.
Listen below, or subscribe and listen on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Episode 1: Boom and bust
Trailer
