Peter Wells in New York

The US on Monday reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections since October and the smallest daily increase in deaths in two months.

States reported an additional 77,737 new infections, according to Covid Tracking Project data, marking the smallest daily increase in cases since October 27. That was down from the 95,994 new infections reported on Sunday, which was the first time since November 2 that daily cases in the US were below 100,000.

Monday data tend to be lower than other days of the week due to weekend delays in reporting, but the latest figures reflect encouraging signs for the pandemic in the US, where hospitalisations have been on a sustained downward trend and daily death rates appear to be plateauing.

Authorities attributed a further 1,309 deaths to coronavirus, down from 1,475 on Sunday. It was the smallest number of reported fatalities since December 7.

The number of people currently in US hospitals with coronavirus dropped for the 27th day in a row to 80,055. That is the lowest level of hospitalisations since November 18 and a drop of about 40 per cent since a peak in the first week of January.

Only Hawaii had more patients in hospitals compared with a week earlier, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data.