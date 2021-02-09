Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
New US infections drop to 3-month low
Peter Wells in New York
The US on Monday reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections since October and the smallest daily increase in deaths in two months.
States reported an additional 77,737 new infections, according to Covid Tracking Project data, marking the smallest daily increase in cases since October 27. That was down from the 95,994 new infections reported on Sunday, which was the first time since November 2 that daily cases in the US were below 100,000.
Monday data tend to be lower than other days of the week due to weekend delays in reporting, but the latest figures reflect encouraging signs for the pandemic in the US, where hospitalisations have been on a sustained downward trend and daily death rates appear to be plateauing.
Authorities attributed a further 1,309 deaths to coronavirus, down from 1,475 on Sunday. It was the smallest number of reported fatalities since December 7.
The number of people currently in US hospitals with coronavirus dropped for the 27th day in a row to 80,055. That is the lowest level of hospitalisations since November 18 and a drop of about 40 per cent since a peak in the first week of January.
Only Hawaii had more patients in hospitals compared with a week earlier, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data.
Asia stocks struggle for momentum following global rally
Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong
Asia equities struggled for momentum on Tuesday in the wake of a global rally on optimism for further US stimulus.
The Topix in Japan dipped 0.1 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea added 0.8 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.4 per cent.
Wall Street stocks extended a recent rally on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.7 per cent at a record. That rise meant the index notched its sixth day of gains, its longest winning streak since August as investors focused on the progress of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package.
UK consumer spending slumps during latest lockdown
Valentina Romei in London
UK consumer spending and retail sales fell in January at the fastest pace since May, suggesting the economy has been hit harder by the current lockdown than November’s restrictions despite people switching to online shopping.
Consumer spending fell 16.3 per cent in January compared with the same month last year, the largest annual drop since the spring, according to Barclaycard data, tracking nearly half of all UK credit and debit card transactions.
The drop was much sharper than the 1.9 per cent fall in November and it is consistent with the economy shrinking more severely than the 2.6 per cent contraction registered during that previous lockdown period.
Read more here
Senior Mexican health official fired after attending Super Bowl
Jude Webber in Mexico City
A senior Mexican health official was fired on Monday after attending the Super Bowl in Florida one day after telling people in his state to stay at home to fight Covid-19.
Carlos Aranza, co-ordinator of the Health Institute of the State of Mexico, had been photographed in the audience at the game.
The image was posted online by Carlos Loret, a prominent journalist. Aranza and an adviser, José Fernando Gil García, were both fired; the state government cited “the officials’ lack of sensitivity in attending a mass sporting event”, according to media reports.
The state, which borders Mexico City, is on red — the highest risk status — under the Mexican epidemiological traffic light system.
On Saturday, Aranza posted a message on his Facebook page urging people in the state to stay at home.
Mexico’s federal coronavirus tsar, Hugo López-Gatell, caused a scandal over the Christmas holidays when he was seen talking on a phone on an aeroplane without a mask and maskless at a restaurant in a popular seaside spot.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended him staunchly and López Gatell remained in his post.
News you might have missed...
Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned the US would need to vaccinate as many people as possible in the coming weeks to beat the clock on the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant.
More than 12m people in the UK have been given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.
Portugal has become the latest country to restrict administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to older people, saying it should only be given to over-65-year-olds when no other vaccine is available.
Facebook announced measures designed to bolster its efforts to push authoritative Covid-19 vaccine information while increasing the range of health-related claims it will remove.
New York City is set to restart indoor dining at restaurants on Friday, two days earlier than previously planned.
Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, back at work on Monday after two weeks convalescing from Covid-19, acknowledged he was given experimental therapies as part of his treatment and ruled out making mask-wearing mandatory to try to curb the spread of the virus.
Delta Air Lines plans to leave middle seats empty through April, sticking with the policy months after rivals have abandoned it.
The coronavirus vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics has shown 66 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases in the first results from late stage trials, according to Pakistan’s health minister.
