How to make hummus

Itamar Srulovich, co-founder of Honey & Co and FT Weekend columnist, on how to make the creamy chickpea purée that is a Middle Eastern staple

The word hummus is, now, come to stand for all sorts of different dips and salads. But, actually, hummus in Arabic, and in Hebrew, it means chickpeas, so if it doesn't have chickpeas it's not hummus. Every night before we leave is we start with chickpeas, and lots of fresh water. And you do need to have a lot of water because they at least double in size. [BELL DINGS]

And we strain them from the water, and you just need to quickly go through them to make sure there aren't any nasty ones. And then they just go in the pan, they need to have quite enough water in them because we're going to skim a lot. And the water is going to evaporate, foam is going to start to come out, so we need to do a lot of skimming, there, the more you skim the nicer the hummus will taste.

So we're going to add the bicarb to this, we're going to add just about a tablespoon. This will help the chickpeas cook really, really soft, as soon as you add this to the pan it's all going to go, quite, volcanic. Be ready with your ladle because you want to skim it. We have the chickpeas cooking for about an hour now, and they need to be completely melting.

You can try one, and make sure there's no resistance. The water should just about cover the chickpeas and we use an Immersion blender, stick blender.

So, the garlic goes in, as well, and we continue to blitz it. It's very important to start blitzing it when it's still hot, straight off the stove, so the chickpeas are still very, very soft and yielding, they'll be very, very smooth, which is what you want. Just going to add the [BELL DINGS] seasoning now, cumin, salt, just as much as you need.

You really want to use freshly squeezed lemons for this. The most important ingredient this is beautiful Lebanese tahini, bring it all together, and seize it all up.

Very good.

