When a new prime minister prepares to enter Number 10, most of the focus is on who he or she will appoint to cabinet.

In the case of Boris Johnson, all the focus is on who is resigning.

On Sunday Philip Hammond and David Gauke took the unusual step of announcing that they would be quitting as chancellor and justice secretary respectively before Mr Johnson has set foot in Number 10.

On Monday, Alan Duncan, a Foreign Office minister, adds his name to the list — and a few others may follow.

Mr Duncan’s letter of resignation to Theresa May is worth reading. One sentence in particular stands out.

“The UK does so much good in the world,” Sir Alan writes. “It is tragic that just when we could have been the dominant intellectual and political force throughout Europe, and beyond, we have had to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit.”

Sir Alan voted Remain in the 2016 referendum so that sentiment is perhaps to be expected. But the point of his resignation, and the others, is not about regretting what has been lost.

Instead, the fundamental concern of these three men is that Mr Johnson and the European Research Group of hard Brexiters are about to take over the government and may well force a no-deal Brexit. That is something they want to stop.

A no-deal Brexit in October is a real possibility. As Tony Blair writes in an important piece in the Times: “The Johnson position is now that Europe should remove the backstop — ‘delete it’ as he says — and have all the border issues dealt with in the future negotiation.”

But as Mr Blair says, the EU will never accept this: “I see no prospect whatsoever of that happening. None.”

Instead, Mr Blair says that Mr Johnson has set himself up for a binary choice. He will either have to retreat with immense embarrassment from the pledges he has made; or he will have to press on to a no-deal Brexit with all the damage that does to the UK economy.

Mr Blair says he cannot believe that Mr Johnson “would be so reckless as to try to force no deal without further consultation of the British people”. But we cannot be sure.

This seems to be why Mr Hammond and his allies have decided to act.

For the past three years, the pro-Europeans and pragmatists in cabinet have looked on in horror as the ERG have behaved like a party within a party, behaving with iron discipline to destabilise the government and the sitting prime minister.

Mr Hammond and his allies have learnt their lesson. The wheel has turned full circle. Now it is the Conservative moderates who are about to become insurgents against a sitting prime minister.

Hard numbers

UK funds with small-cap weighting at higher risk of liquidity shock.