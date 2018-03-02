FT Series

Island living

Buying an island is a dream for many but life in splendid isolation can be enjoyed in other ways

A Japanese island for the price of a Tokyo apartment

For those fancying seclusion, the dream is achievable in Japan’s archipelago

Hot property: 7 homes for island living

From a private island near Belize’s reef to a Frank Lloyd Wright design in New York

US buyers pursue the James Bond lifestyle in Jamaica

Ian Fleming set a trend for holiday homes on the island

Jersey homes offer a hedge against Corbyn

House buyers see the island as an escape from Brexit and a possible Labour government

Pent-up demand in Singapore boosts property prices

Government land sales to developers have created expectations of future gains

Flats and shops replace gangs at Singapore quay

Investment is transforming Robertson Quay, a disused dock, into a residential area

Lounge in style and live in splendid isolation

Even Bond villains need to take a break from plotting world domination to relax in their lairs

Unconventional Manx home reflects inventor’s life

John C Taylor designed almost every component in remote elliptical house