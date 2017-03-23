Japan’s Shinzo Abe struggles to shake off school scandal

A school principal at the heart of a scandal engulfing Shinzo Abe has claimed under oath that he received ¥1m ($9,000) from the Japanese prime minister’s wife.

Testifying in parliament on Thursday, Yasunori Kagoike said he remembered the donation well because it was such an honour. He said the donation was made when Akie Abe came to his school to give a speech in September 2015.

“She asked her secretary to leave the room so it was just the two of us, and saying ‘Here, this is from Shinzo Abe’, she gave me an envelope containing ¥1m,” said Mr Kagoike, who runs the controversial rightwing school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

The prime minister’s official spokesman immediately denied that Mr Abe had made a donation, either in person or through his wife, and said his understanding was that Mrs Abe had not made a donation either.

The wildly different accounts have already led to opposition demands for Ms Abe to testify. That will maintain pressure on Mr Abe over a scandal that has rocked his government, embroiled his defence minister and led to a sharp dip in his approval ratings.

What is the scandal about?

It began in February when it emerged that Moritomo Gakuen had acquired public land for a new primary school in Osaka at a fraction of its market value.

According to local reports, the 8,770 sq m plot cost ¥134m last June. Its appraisal value was ¥956m and a neighbouring plot of similar size went for ¥1.4bn in 2010, suggesting it was sold for just 10 per cent of its actual worth.

What has turned a seemingly minor case about misuse of public funds into a scandal is the nature of Moritomo Gakuen, which aims to instil patriotism in small children via a curriculum that harks back to prewar education.

At its Tsukamoto kindergarten, pupils ranging from three to five years old memorise the 1890 Imperial Rescript, which tells them to “offer yourselves courageously to the state”. The rescript was abolished by the US occupation authorities following the second world war.

How is Mr Abe involved?

As investigators dug into the land sale, more and more embarrassing links emerged between Moritomo Gakuen and senior figures in the ruling Liberal Democratic party.

Mrs Abe was to be honorary principal of the new school and its intended name, at one point, was the “Shinzo Abe Memorial School”. It turned out that defence minister Tomomi Inada had once acted as a lawyer for the school.

Finally, as the pressure mounted on Mr Kagoike, he last week made the dramatic allegation of a personal donation from Mr Abe via his wife, directly tying the prime minister to the school and its goals.

The Short View Japan school scandal casts shadow over ‘buy Abe’ trade Stock markets are rarely so bound to an individual as with Shinzo Abe

Does the scandal threaten his position?

At the moment Mr Abe’s resignation looks unlikely. He says he will “quit as prime minister and as a Diet member” if it turns out he was involved in the land sale, so if evidence of that emerged he would be in serious trouble.

Mr Kagoike claims he asked Mrs Abe for help and her secretary declined via a fax. He says he does not know what went on within the finance ministry as they made a decision on the land sale and he was surprised by the discounted price. Thus far, however, there is no evidence of a link to the prime minister or his wife.

A donation is not illegal and it is Mr Kagoike’s word versus Mrs Abe’s as to whether it even happened. But if the prime minister were found to have lied or misled parliament, it could be a matter that might lead to his resignation.

What happens next?

There is still no clarity about who made the decision to discount the land and why. Until there is, the scandal is likely to rumble on, with the possibility of a criminal investigation. The direct contradiction between Mr Kagoike’s claim and Mrs Abe’s denial will also lead to demands for her to testify.

But the most likely outcome is that Mr Abe will survive, somewhat chastened and weakened, after a long period in which his government is distracted from economic reform. At the least, the government is likely to rethink Mrs Abe’s political role, while the whole incident has reminded the public about the prime minister’s ties to historical revisionists on the right.