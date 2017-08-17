The election of Donald Trump as US president sent a chill wind through the renewable energy industry last year. As a cheerleader for fossil fuels, Mr Trump is certainly no fan of wind energy. Yet, nearly a year on, wind power in the US remains as popular as ever. That is good news for Vestas. The world’s largest turbine maker by market value depends on the US for 38 per cent of its revenues. Unfortunately the business is under pressure elsewhere.

Second-quarter results published on Thursday revealed turbine prices are on a downward trend. At €810,000 per megawatt, prices have suffered a second consecutive decline. They are a tenth below the quarterly average during 2015. Foreign exchange pressure from a stronger euro accounted for a bit of the pain. Order delays were also a problem. However, a high proportion of new orders from China, at 13 per cent up four times this year, likely hurt the most. Vestas’s prices are much lower there.

A harsher pricing environment, not just in China but in all markets, plus a result that missed analysts’ estimates, have worried traders. Vestas shares fell 8 per cent. Even a promise of another €600m in share buybacks did not bring any cheer.

The market reaction looked harsh given that the company’s main market looks surprisingly solid for the foreseeable future. By 2030, installed wind capacity in the US could more than double from last year’s level to 180 gigawatts, thinks Goldman Sachs. Wind and solar at that point would account for a fifth of all US power generation, up nearly three times. US states are pushing forward with their own renewable energy programmes regardless of the policies of the Trump administration. Good thing, because it has 43 per cent of the US turbine market.

Vestas has strong enough finances to meet this demand. The turbine maker has a cash position that dwarfs its gross debt. This is a considerable improvement on 2012-13 when Vestas racked up heavy losses. While buybacks and dividends should eat up about €1bn of cash flow this year, the company has held its forecast of €600m of free cash flow, excluding asset sales, this year.

The market had clearly assumed margin expansion and order growth would continue inexorably. Even if Vestas has hit a spot of turbulence, US order growth should offset the headwinds.

Join Lex for a live Facebook discussion on Trump, robot surgeons and activists on Friday, August 18 (3pm BST, 10am EST) at: https://www.facebook.com/financialtimes/