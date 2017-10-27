This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Catalonia’s ruling party has proposed a declaration of independence. If Spain eventually unravels — an idea still unthinkable to most Spaniards — what happens to joint liabilities? A thought experiment is justified by burgeoning separatist movements across Europe.

Sovereign debt passes to successor states, post-dissolution, but not swiftly or without argument. It took a decade for former members of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia to agree the distribution of financial liabilities after the early 1990s break-up.

Spain has 17 autonomous communities. Catalonia’s economic contribution is greatest. Madrid, Andalusia and Valencia would also be mid-size European counties but, alone, none would have a superior claim on Spain’s membership of international organisations, embassies and art.

Orphaning €954bn of central government debt would be a tempting way to ease transitions similar in complexity to Brexit. The liability is €20,000 per woman, man and child.

Default would become a matter of redistribution. First write off €212bn held by the European Central Bank, which can be revisited in future accession talks to the EU. Keep the euro to stabilise the financial system, and inject new paper into banks.

Financial institutions hold €225bn of Spanish debt, according to the Treasury. Domestic savers, pensions and mutual funds have just €58bn. Restructuring would largely be a tax on foreigners and offshore wealth. Raising new debt would require time and finesse.

Further complications pile up. Only 575,000 of Spain’s 2.6m civil servants work for central government but they would still need jobs and pensions.

While Catalan independence lacks a legitimate mandate, Spanish ruptura is a “what if” hypothetical. But it is not the only European country with onerous public debt and pressure for separatism. Without faster economic growth and a dose of inflation, the former will begin to look like justification for the latter.

