UK banks call for clarity over EU cross-border contracts

Banks based in Britain have called for legal clarity over whether contracts that underpin €1.3tn worth of their cross-border financial transactions will continue to be valid after Brexit.

UK Finance and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (Afme) have issued a joint paper calling for “prompt action” to ensure that contracts providing cross-border financial services, ranging from loans to interest rate swaps, will still be respected after Britain leaves the EU in 2019.

The trade bodies said that both the UK and EU should prioritise this issue “to avoid any damaging impacts on business, additional costs for customers and disruptive economic effects for the UK and the EU”.

The paper’s publication comes as businesses fret about the lack of progress in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the EU. Several senior executives said they refused to sign a letter circulated by Number 10 seeking their support for the government’s approach to Brexit.

Britain’s departure from the EU is likely to mean the end of the current “passporting” regime for banks, which allows UK-based lenders to freely sell their services across the 27-member bloc.

There remains uncertainty over whether existing cross-border contracts, which support businesses’ critical functions like funding and risk management, are allowed to remain in place.

The paper said “a significant proportion” of these contracts extend beyond 2019, affecting UK-based banks serving EU customers and vice versa.

Stephen Jones, chief executive of UK Finance, a trade body, said: “Contractual uncertainty of cross-border contracts post-Brexit needs to be addressed promptly by all parties to avoid damaging impacts for customers on both sides of the Channel.

“This issue is wide-ranging and not just limited to banking, affecting cross-border products and services across payments, insurance and investment management services also. Early action is essential to provide clarity that these contracts will continue post-Brexit.”

Simon Lewis, chief executive of Afme, said: “We’re in constant dialogue with the Treasury and Number 10 . . . we’ve said very early on that transition is an important part of the process.”

He said it is important to avoid a “cliff edge”, otherwise businesses are less able to access financial products, which could have an impact on the economy “at a time of relatively fragile economic growth”.

Many of these contracts support EU exporting businesses and their financing, which are strong contributors to economic growth and job creation.

UK Finance gave the theoretical example of Europa SA, a mid-sized manufacturing company, which could face “a complex and potentially expensive process of restructuring” its credit facility, foreign exchange hedge and interest rate swap with a UK bank after Brexit.

The trade bodies said similar issues around financial contracts arose when the euro currency was introduced in 1999, but they added that there were ways to deal with the uncertainty.

One solution is to introduce a transition period that confirms the legal right of the contract for a defined period, to allow banks and their clients time to transfer or restructure contracts.

It said: “In conjunction, existing contracts, subject to certain limitations or conditions, should be allowed to continue and run to maturity.”

It added that the UK and individual EU member states may also consider “grandfathering” or exempting contracts under their existing national licensing regimes.

However, if contracts are affected and a large number of businesses are forced to find alternatives, then service providers “may face limitations in their capacity to provide such replacement financial products and services on the same terms and at the same prices”.

One banker briefed on the paper warned that many banks in the EU do not have the capacity to take on this number of business contracts.