The European Commission has approved a six-month €380m bridging loan from the German government to the Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor, which ran into difficulty after its British parent collapsed last month.

In September, Angela Merkel’s administration and the state of Hesse agreed to provide the liquidity after Condor, which had to bring 240,000 customers home from resorts around the world, said it needed help to survive the quieter winter months.

The amount promised is more than double the £150m that the British government declined to add to a potential rescue package for Thomas Cook.

At the time of the announcement, Peter Altmaier, Germany’s economy minister, justified the loan, stressing that Condor, which generated €43m in profits in the last financial year, was a viable company whose sudden problems were no fault of its own.

Ralf Teckentrup, Condor’s chief executive, welcomed the “timely and positive” decision from Brussels as “an important step towards securing Condor’s future”.

“A healthy business like Condor is also in the interest of a properly operating market,” he said, “because we are not only a significant competitor in the tourism sector, but also important for the competition in the German and European aviation industry”.

He added that bookings had surpassed expectations, even in the wake of the Thomas Cook liquidation.

Condor’s provisional administrator said that the company now had enough liquidity to see it through the next few months and continue its operations in full, and that the travel company would protect itself from the liabilities of its former parent.

“The Condor management will now work out a restructuring plan in order to use the shielding procedure to align and set up Condor for a future without Thomas Cook,” Lucas Flöther said.

“I am confident that at the end of this process a new partner will be found for Condor that will secure a sustainable future for the airline and enable further growth.”

This year, Condor was the target of a takeover by its former owner, Lufthansa.

The decision to offer Condor a bridging loan was criticised by the German Taxpayers’ Federation, which raised concerns about public funds propping up a private airline.

But Berlin can point to the success of its last intervention into the aviation industry, when it stepped in with €150m to help a floundering Air Berlin last August. The full amount was repaid last month, minus the interest accrued.