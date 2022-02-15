The FT’s Gideon Rachman discusses the messaging wars between the US and Moscow over Ukraine, Central America and Mexico is benefiting from a bumper year in remittances from migrant workers in the US. Plus, the FT’s Jonathan Wheatley explains why investors might be getting more nervous about sinking their money into emerging markets.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Putin, US intelligence and the global fight for the Ukraine narrative

Remittances made to Central America from the US have reached record level

Emerging markets: all risk and few rewards?

