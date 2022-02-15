Emerging markets: high risk, no reward?
Strong US growth boosted remittances to Central America and Mexico to record levels in 2021
The FT’s Gideon Rachman discusses the messaging wars between the US and Moscow over Ukraine, Central America and Mexico is benefiting from a bumper year in remittances from migrant workers in the US. Plus, the FT’s Jonathan Wheatley explains why investors might be getting more nervous about sinking their money into emerging markets.
