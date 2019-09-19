Valeria Gontareva is unsure whether the car that ploughed into her at a pedestrian crossing in London’s Knightsbridge last month did so accidentally or deliberately. “Maybe it is nothing suspicious,” she says. “Maybe it is normal. Who knows?”

Ms Gontareva has every reason to be suspicious. The former governor of Ukraine’s central bank has been repeatedly threatened since she spearheaded a clean-up of the country’s financial sector four years ago. She applied basic banking standards, wound up scores of corrupt or zombie lenders and earned powerful enemies in the process.

Following the election of Volodymyr Zelensky, a television comedian and entrepreneur, as president in April on a promise to cleanse his country of corruption, the campaign of intimidation against Ms Gontareva has exploded. Online abuse went into overdrive. Criminal proceedings were brought against her for alleged abuse of office during her time at the central bank. Ms Gontareva, now a fellow at the London School of Economics, was summoned back to Ukraine for questioning. When she did not return, her Kiev flat was raided by the police. A car belonging to her daughter-in-law, also called Valeria Gontareva, was torched. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, her house outside the Ukrainian capital was set ablaze and destroyed. “It is a campaign of real terror,” she says.

The biggest loser from Ms Gontareva’s banking clean-up was the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, the former owner of PrivatBank, Ukraine’s biggest lender.

Regulators found a $5.5bn hole in its balance sheet, much of it stemming from related-party lending. When Mr Kolomoisky failed to honour a plan to shore it up, PrivatBank was nationalised and recapitalised with Ukrainian taxpayers’ money. Its new management, with the full backing of the central bank and the IMF, are trying to recover assets they say were stolen by Mr Kolomoisky, which he denies. The oligarch, meanwhile, is seeking to overturn the nationalisation or at least to cut a deal with Ukraine’s new government. Prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk told the FT that he was “counting on” President Zelensky and his chief of staff Andriy Bogdan to find a solution.

Talk of a compromise with Mr Kolomoisky is precisely what alarms the IMF and international investors otherwise impressed with the new president’s pledge to reform the economy.

The oligarch, whose sprawling business empire includes the 1+1 TV channel, helped turn Mr Zelensky into a star and gave him abundant coverage during the presidential campaign. Mr Bogdan acted as Mr Kolomoisky’s lawyer in the PrivatBank case.

Mr Kolomoisky is flaunting his new influence and the president seems to be going along with it. A picture of him meeting Mr Zelensky to talk about business and energy (but not, we are told, PrivatBank) was posted on the presidency’s Facebook account. It was the talk of the Yalta European Strategy forum, an annual gathering of Ukraine’s political elite and western experts last week, where Mr Kolomoisky himself made a rare appearance.

He held court with the media for three hours at the forum, making his case for a “settlement” over the nationalised bank.

Mr Kolomoisky denies he is behind any threats against Ms Gontareva. When asked about her last week, he referred to the summons for her return to Ukraine and to the road traffic incident in London. “I promised to send a plane not a car,” he said.

It is ridiculous to imagine a settlement is now possible, Ms Gontareva argues. She in effect proposed one in 2016, calling on Mr Kolomoisky to inject assets into the bank under a phased recapitalisation. He did not comply, which is why the bank, too big to fail, was taken into state ownership.

Ms Gontareva says the intimidation against her is just the beginning. Prosecutors have also launched criminal proceedings against the current management of PrivatBank, whose offices were searched this month. Ms Gontareva’s successors at Ukraine’s central bank could be next. They issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday of the attacks on their former colleague.

Mr Zelensky’s pledge to finally rid Ukraine of a corrupt judicial system that has sustained an oligarchic and monopolistic economy had raised hopes among international institutions and investors. Instead, powerful tycoons seem to be using their allies in government and law enforcement agencies to pursue their private interests. Any backtracking on PrivatBank could put Ukraine’s IMF loans at risk, scuppering its economic revival and possibly Mr Zelensky’s presidency. “Without the IMF, we won’t be able to survive,” Ms Gontareva says.

