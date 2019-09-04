FT Series Venice Film Festival 2019 From Joaquin Phoenix in Joker to Steven Soderbergh’s money laundering satire The Laundromat, we review this year’s highlights Joaquin Phoenix is frighteningly good in Joker Todd Phillips reinvents the comic book movie with his portrait of a comedian’s descent into madness Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 Timothée Chalamet takes on the playboy Prince Hal in The King The Bard made bingeable? Netflix’s first Shakespeare adaptation features a deliciously fruity turn from Robert Pattinson Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 The Laundromat — money laundering’s vicious cycle exposed Steven Soderbergh gives tax avoidance The Big Short treatment Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson stun in Marriage Story Rapturous ovation for Noah Baumbach at the Venice Film Festival with a beautifully crafted story about embattled parents Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 The Painted Bird is stunning to look at but hard to watch Grotesque imagery prompted mass walkouts — even among battle-hardened critics paid to sit through anything Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 Ad Astra — Brad Pitt searches for inner peace in outer space The first big movie at the Venice Film Festival is an emotionally turbulent ride through the galaxy Wednesday, 4 September, 2019