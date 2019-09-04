FT Series

Venice Film Festival 2019

From Joaquin Phoenix in Joker to Steven Soderbergh’s money laundering satire The Laundromat, we review this year’s highlights
Joaquin Phoenix is frighteningly good in Joker

Todd Phillips reinvents the comic book movie with his portrait of a comedian’s descent into madness

Timothée Chalamet takes on the playboy Prince Hal in The King

The Bard made bingeable? Netflix’s first Shakespeare adaptation features a deliciously fruity turn from Robert Pattinson

The Laundromat — money laundering’s vicious cycle exposed

Steven Soderbergh gives tax avoidance The Big Short treatment

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson stun in Marriage Story

Rapturous ovation for Noah Baumbach at the Venice Film Festival with a beautifully crafted story about embattled parents

The Painted Bird is stunning to look at but hard to watch

Grotesque imagery prompted mass walkouts — even among battle-hardened critics paid to sit through anything

Ad Astra — Brad Pitt searches for inner peace in outer space

The first big movie at the Venice Film Festival is an emotionally turbulent ride through the galaxy